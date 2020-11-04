CONWAY — It was a Division II State Championship meet like no other for the Kennett High cross-country running team at Derryfield Park in Manchester on Saturday. No spectators, including parents of the athletes; no one was allowed to pre-walk the course, each school had its own designated porta-potties and athletes ran in waves to decrease the interaction of the competitors.
This was racing amid the COVID-19 pandemic.
Given all those restrictions, Coach Bernie Livingston and his runners were grateful they were competing, and the Eagles turned in several stellar performances.
“It was an interesting day,” Livingston said. “First off, there was about an inch of snow on the ground there. Not having any spectators, it was very different. We had to go to an assigned area where we had to stay separate from other schools until we were called to race. Then we were called to the start in waves. Each team's top two runners started, and then 10 yards behind them were the No. 3 ad 4 runners, who started 10 seconds later, then 10 more seconds back to the No. 5 and 6 runners and finally 10 seconds back for the No. 7 runners. As soon as the gun went off the net wave moved up.”
He added: “It had a different feel to it, but I’m just glad we were able to go.”
For the girls, top honors went to Coe-Brown Northwood Academy, which finished with 36 points to best the 15 other scoring schools. Hanover was second with 80 points, edging out Souehgan by 13 points for runners-up.
Kennett was seventh overall with 217 points, just 37 points out of sixth.
Traditionally, the top six teams and the top 25 individual runners from the meet qualify to run the following week in the prestigious Meet of Champions. This year, due to the coronavirus, only the top five schools were selected and then the top five finishers from outside those schools were selected to continue their seasons.
Fortunately, KHS junior Amy Burton was among those five finishers. She was second in that group and will in the Meet of Champions on the same course this Saturday.
Running on the 5K course, Burton was 15th overall in 20:44.
“Amy was one minute faster than her best time on this course,” Livingston said. “She’s had just a great season. I think she’s going to run even faster this week. O wouldn’t be surprised if she breaks 20 minutes.”
The overall race winner was Coe-Brown senior Addison Cox, who won the race by 7 seconds in 18:21. She was joined on the podium by Chloe Trudel, junior from Souehgan, who was second in 18:28, and Sophia Reynolds, a junior from Merrimack Valley, who was third, 19:37.
Kennett’s second finisher was Kaylee McLellan, who finished 27th overall in 21:37.
“Kaylee had a spectacular season, she just kept getting better and better,” said Livingston. “She didn’t miss one practice or any of the three weeks of optional preseason. It was just her and the two coaches (Eileen and Bernie Livingston).”
Junior Grace Perley was 47th in 22:53, followed by Molly DellaValla, 65th, 23:58; Rylie Walker, 68th, 24:24; Shannon Derby, 74th, 24:49; and Catherine Shackford, 89th, 25:41.
Senior Dylan Derby the team’s alternate for the race.
“I’m disappointed we didn’t make it to the Meet of Champions as a team,” Livingston said. “Given all of the injuries and illnesses the team went through, I’m really proud of how the girls competed.”
For the boys, Coe-Brown made it a true daily double by taking team honor. The Bears, who scored a staggering 23 points by placing five runners in the top seven, easily beat runner-up Windham, 77 points, and Hanover was third with 98 points.
The Kennett boy were 17th overall out of 20 scoring teams with 448 points, just five points out of 16th.
Coe-Brown sophomore Aidan Cox won the race in a new course record 15:15. Luke Tkaczyk, a senior at Coe-Brown, was second in 15:55, while Sunburn sophomore Jared Khalil was third in 16:06.
The Eagles were led by junior Tristen Smith, who was 58th in a field of 138 runners in 19:05.
“Kristen was 4 seconds faster than last year,” said Livingston. “I think that’s pretty impressive given we only had five races before this meet and they were spread out differently. We typically have seven races before the divisional meet.
Sophomore Ben Biche was the next Kennett finisher, placing 77th in 19:34. He was followed by Logan Violette, who according to Livingston, ran “certainly the best race of his season, if not his career, on Saturday,” finishing 102nd in 20:32; TJ Lash, 104th, 20:36; Boone Mixer-Bailey, 10th, 20:50; Dominick Perry, 108th, 20:52; and Devon Glackin, 112th, 21:08.
Senior Caleb White was the team’s alternate.
“It was a tough year for all of us, but everyone did the very best they could,” Livingston said. “The effort was really good but I think we missed the camaraderie of the traditional meet. We missed out on so much of the human part of the season. We couldn’t do a High five, no stride-out before the race, no pre-race meals. the human factor was missing, but the fact we were able to have a season was terrific. We needed to have a season.”
Following the meet, the team was given a surprise at the Franklin rest area where parents had set up 10 picnic tables for the Eagles to enjoy a post-race meal.
“It was a really nice gesture by the parents,” said Livingston. “It was such a nice way to wrap up the day.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.