LACONIA — The Kennett High boys’ ice hockey team isn’t big on moral victories but after facing Berlin-Gorham and Belmont-Gilford, the preseason top two picks in Division III by most pundits, seven days apart, the Eagles know they can pay with both elite programs.
Berlin-Gorham (4-0) beat KHS 2-0 in Conway on Dec. 14, and on Wednesday night, at the Laconia Arena, Belmont-Gilford (4-0) narrowly edged the boys from Conway 3-2 in overtime.
Kennett heads into the holiday break with a 1-2 record.
“It was a tough loss on the road,” said Michael Lane, Eagles’ head coach, “but I thought there were a lot of positives that we can take away. Berlin-Gorham and Belmont-Gilford are a combined 8-0 and are ranked No. 1 and No. 2 in the division. We don’t just want to play with them, we want to beat them.”
He added: “We’ll get back on the ice and keep working to be a better hockey team than the day before.”
Kennett got on the scoreboard first on Wednesday.
“We had a good first period,” Lane said. “The senior line (Jack Robinson, Noah Keefe and Sam Seavey) had a good forecheck which led to a turnover and Noah banged it home.”
Robinson and Seavey picked up assists on the goal.
KHS got assessed a penalty late in the opening period which carried over into the second frame. The host Bulldogs were able to score a power play goal and less than two minutes later took the lead with another goal.
The Eagles cashed in on their lone power play opportunity with six minutes left in the second period with junior Robbie Murphy lit the lamp with a shot from the circle. Richie Vargus and Noah Deyak assisted on the tally.
The contest remained deadlocked through the third period and into overtime. The Bulldogs were able to net the golden goal with four minutes left in the extra session when a screened shot got through and tickled the twine.
“We only allowed 20 shots in 50 minutes of hockey, which I was pleased to see,” said Lane. “The Guerin brothers (Owen, a senior, and Evan, a sophomore) are two of the most dynamic players in the league. I thought our defensemen Robbie Murphy, Sawyer Hussey, Austin Silvia, David Silvia and Connor Wiggin were all really good. They stepped up and played the body and we physical when they had to be.”
Kennett is scheduled to play the ninth annual Peter Hall Christmas Tournament, at the Ham Arena in Conway, on Monday through Wednesday.
Six extremely competitive teams from Div. II and Div. III will be competing in the tourney again this season: the Kennett High School Eagles, Kingswood Regional High School Knights, the Berlin-Gorham School Mountaineers, Somersworth-Coe-Brown Northwood Academy Bearcats, Dover High School Green Wave and Fryeburg Academy/Lake Region/Oxford Hills Ice Cats.
“There should be some super-competitive hockey at the Ham,” Lane said smiling.
Kennett is scheduled to open against two-time defending Division II champs Somersworth-Coe-Brown Northwood Academy Bearcats on Monday at 6 p.m.
