LACONIA — The Kennett High boys’ ice hockey team isn’t big on moral victories but after facing Berlin-Gorham and Belmont-Gilford, the preseason top two picks in Division III by most pundits, seven days apart, the Eagles know they can pay with both elite programs.

Berlin-Gorham (4-0) beat KHS 2-0 in Conway on Dec. 14, and on Wednesday night, at the Laconia Arena, Belmont-Gilford (4-0) narrowly edged the boys from Conway 3-2 in overtime.

