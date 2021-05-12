FRYEBURG — Coach Greg Allain and the Fryeburg Academy baseball team (5-3) put the emphasis on just that — TEAM — is on a roll with three consecutive wins over the last four days. On Friday the Raiders swept Lakes Region (4-5) in a home doubleheader, 8-1 and 4-1, and Monday FA completed the season sweep at the Lakers in Naples, Maine, with a 6-1 win.
With just one run allowed per game, and three complete games turned in by Noah Grant (twice) and Gabe Rogers, the Raiders spent minimal time in the field. On Friday, Grant dispatched the Lakers in 54 pitches over seven innings, while Rogers followed with a gem in which he carried a no-hitter into the fourth inning.
Allain noted that Rogers, while not an overpowering pitcher, "hits his spots well and mixes his pitches." Grant's pitch count efficiency on Friday allowed him to go back out and stifle the Lakers again on Monday.
At the plate, Allain was hard pressed to single out any one Raider.
"The entire line-up, batters one through nine are all hitting the ball well,” he said. “Guys in the six to nine spots have produced."
Even when not getting on base, Allain is pleased that his hitters are playing the game smartly, hitting behind runners and getting guys over to third. An early-season malady of leaving countless men on base has been corrected with some clutch hitting during the sweep of the Lakers.
Wednesday, the Raiders looked to keep their streak alive, traveling to Poland (3-4) and aiming to win the season series, which was tied with one win apiece. Results were not known as of press time.
According to Allain, "Every player is getting better. We're on the uptick now."
