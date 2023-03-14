BOSTON — Fryeburg Academy senior Jacob Adams and Kennett High junior Aida Wheat closed the book on their indoor track seasons in style at the New England Indoor Track and Field Championships in the Reggie Lewis Center in Boston, Mass., on March 4. For the second year in a row, Adams finished third overall in the long jump and once again broke his school record in the process. Wheat was 13th overall in the 55-meter dash and matched her school record in the event.

In 2022, Adams placed third in New England with a jump of 21’7” — a new indoor school record. With Coach Trevor Hope looking on on Saturday, Adams soared to a new school record of 22’3”.

