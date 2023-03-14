Fryeburg Academy senior Jacob Adams seen here setting the school record in the long jump at the Class B State Championships at Bates College in Lewiston, Maine, on Feb. 20, finished third in the event at the New England Indoor Track and Field Championships in the Reggie Lewis Center in Boston, Mass., on March 7 with a new school record of 22’3”. (COURTESY PHOTO)
BOSTON — Fryeburg Academy senior Jacob Adams and Kennett High junior Aida Wheat closed the book on their indoor track seasons in style at the New England Indoor Track and Field Championships in the Reggie Lewis Center in Boston, Mass., on March 4. For the second year in a row, Adams finished third overall in the long jump and once again broke his school record in the process. Wheat was 13th overall in the 55-meter dash and matched her school record in the event.
In 2022, Adams placed third in New England with a jump of 21’7” — a new indoor school record. With Coach Trevor Hope looking on on Saturday, Adams soared to a new school record of 22’3”.
Adams, a three-sport standout at FA in soccer, indoor and outdoor track, posted his best jump of the day on his second of six attempts. His other jumps were 21’8.5”, 21’5.5”, 21’7”, 21.’10” and 21’2”.
Senior Salter Arms of the Moses Brown School in Rhode Island won the long jump with a leap of 23’3”. He and Adams were joined on the podium by junior Billy Albertson of Skowhegan, Maine, who finished second with a new person record jump of 22’7.5”.
Other long jumpers from the Pine Tree State included Corbin Flewelling of Old Town, who was fifth, 21’11.25”; Josh Horr of Brewer, 13th, 20’7.75”; and Nathan Hyndman of Edward Little, 15th, 20’5.5”.
Adams, who finished second at the Class B State Meet at Bates College in Lewiston, Maine, on Feb. 20 with a jump of 21’7.5”, got a measure of revenge by beating Flewelling, who won with a jump go 21’8”.
Adams was one of two members of the boys’ indoor track team to compete in the State Meet. He also placed 10th in the 55-meter dash in 6.94 seconds (won by Mt. Desert Island junior Miles Burr in 6.47).
Junior Zach Emery was 17th in the 55-meter hurdles in 9.54 (won by Poland senior Nolan Gaey in 7.67).
Wheat, who broke the school record and won the 55-meter dash at the NHIAA Division II Indoor State Championships in the Leverone Field House at Dartmouth College on Feb. 18, finished 13th in the 55-meter dash at New England’s on Saturday in a personal best-tying time of 7.36. She was seeded 17th out of the top 36 from the six New England states.
“Aida ran great,” said Bernie Livingston, Eagles’ head coach. “To be able to go down there and do your best in the biggest meet of the season really says a lot. She closed out the season with another great performance, and was just 4/100th of a second from qualifying for the finals.”
Freshman Lisa Raye of West Warwick, R.I. won the event in 7.12 seconds. She was joined on the podium by juniors Ailana Sutherland of Cranston West, R.I., who was second in 7.15, while Abby Desmarais of Framingham, Mass., took third in 7.16.
Wheat was the second-fastest female from New Hampshire, trailing only Soraya Ross from Nashua South, who finished seventh overall in 7.23, which was good enough to make the finals.
Fellow Granite Staters Iyana Braswell of Nashua South was 15th in 7.41; Keely Giordano of Milford was 20th, 7.52; and Lily Jenkins of Portsmouth was 22nd in 7.56.
Kingswood finished 19th overall in the girl’s 4X200 meter relay in 1:50.70, which bettered the previous best of 1:51.36. Running for the Knights were Kylie Rapoz, Marcella DeNitto, Carley Johnson and Lauren McPhee.
Bloomfield, Conn. won the event by more than 2 seconds in a season-best time of 1:42.49, topping Wachusett, Mass. and Pentucket, Mass, who were second and third, respectively, in 1:45.10 and 1:45.20.
Nashua South was the top New Hampshire school in the relay, finishing 13th in a season-best 1:48.40, followed by Bedford, 16th, a season-best 1:49.41; Kingswood; and Pinkerton Academy, which was disqualified due to interference.
New Hampshire did have a couple of New England champions. Coe-Brown Northwood Academy senior Aidan Cox, who set a personal-best time, won the mile in 4:14.76.
Senior Sean Clegg of Londonderry won the 600 meters in 1:21.64.
