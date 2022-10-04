KHS Cross-Country - senior day

The Kennett High cross-country team celebrated its seniors at the annual Kennett Cross-Country Invitational on Saturday. Recognized were: (from row, from left) Kaylee McLellan, Mara Taylor, Lauren Violette, Coach Bernie Livingston and Assistant Coach Eileen Livingston; (back row, from left) Ben Biche, McKayla Dockham, Griffin Jesseman and Annabelle Light. (LINDA DOCKHAM PHOTO)

CONWAY — The annual Kennett Cross-Country Invitational once again lived up to its reputation as a fast and fair course as eight schools, including hosts Kennett High ran the 5K meet at the Kennett Middle School on Saturday afternoon. It was the sort of meet coaches dream about.

“Twenty-seven out of 27 of our runners ran season-best times and from that, 17 set PRs — it’s a coach’s dream — it was just outstanding,” said Bernie Livingston, Eagles’ head coach. “We had such a great day.”

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.