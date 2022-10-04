CONWAY — The annual Kennett Cross-Country Invitational once again lived up to its reputation as a fast and fair course as eight schools, including hosts Kennett High ran the 5K meet at the Kennett Middle School on Saturday afternoon. It was the sort of meet coaches dream about.
“Twenty-seven out of 27 of our runners ran season-best times and from that, 17 set PRs — it’s a coach’s dream — it was just outstanding,” said Bernie Livingston, Eagles’ head coach. “We had such a great day.”
He added: “The weather was just spectacular, you want those sort of conditions first. Tim (Livingston, head coach of the cross-country team at Kennett Middle School) set up the course and did a tremendous job, it’s a ton of work. Then, the performances were outstanding.”
The KHS girls finished third overall behind Pinkerton and Plymouth. The Astros placed five runners in the top 10 to win the meet with 33 points. Plymouth was second with 58 points, followed by Kennett, 67; Portsmouth, 79; and Spaulding, 127. Kingwood, Pembroke and St. Thomas did not have the necessary five finishers to post a team score.
For the boys, the Eagles placed fourth overall out of eight schools. Pinkerton again had five runners finish in the top 10 to take tram honors with 24 points, followed by Portsmouth,50; St. Thomas, 94; Kennett, 125; Plymouth, 125; Pembroke, 151; Spaulding, 186; and Kingswood, 193.
“We had fierce competition,” Livingston said. “The Pinkerton boys are seeded fourth overall in the entire state and their girls are seeded seventh in the state.”
Livingston said runners were treated to “a fast, flat course,” and the times proved him correct.
In the girl’s varsity race, which had 39 finishers, Portsmouth’s Mia Scherr won the race in 19:13. She was joined on the podium by Pinkerton’s Contessa Silva and Plymouth’s Addison Englund, who finished second and third, respectively, in 19:26 and 19:43.
Kennett’s top finisher was senior Kaylee McLellan, who was sixth overall in 20:44. Hot on her heels was teammate Piper Lopashanski, a sophomore, who was seventh in 20:53.
“Kaylee and Piper both broke 21-minutes, which is kind of a benchmark,” said Livingston, who added the KHS girls ran on average 2:16 per runner faster this meet than at the White Mountains’ Invitational on Sept. 24.
Freshman Jewelz Gorham was the next Eagle to finish, crossing the line in 16th place in 22:36. She was followed by Molly DellaValla, 19th, 23:15; Stephanie Kendzierski, 21st, 23:27; McKayla Dockham, 22nd, 23:28; and Lauren Violette, 24th, 23:42.
In the varsity race for the boys, Portsmouth’s Avery Crowell won the 5K by nine seconds in 16:56. He was joined on the podium by Pinkerton teammates Theo Davis and Noah Daigle, who were second and third, respectively, in 17:05 and 17:14.
Kennett was led by senior captain Ben Biche, who was 11th overall in the 56-runner field in 18:15.
Other KHS finishers were Nolan Proulx, 25th, 19:21; Patrick Laughland, 28th, 20:07; Will Odell, 30th, 20:36; Ross Stephens, 31st, 20:40; Joseph DellaValla, 39th, 21:33; and Jeffrey Tierney, 40th, 21:33.
Livingston said the KHS boys ran 1:13 faster per runner than the week before.
“We finished tied with Plymouth for fourth which meant it was decided by the placings of both team’s sixth runners,” he said. “In this case, Joseph DellaValla was faster than Plymouth’s sixth runner, so we took fourth. This just shows you that this is a team sport and every runner counts.”
Joseph and Molly, his older sister, stole the show with a tremendous rendition of the National Anthem before the meet.
“Molly played the guitar and Joseph played the banjo,” Livingston said. “They really sounded very good.”
Sixty-seven boys and girls ran in the junior varsity combined race. Pinkerton’s J. Roberts won the race in 19:33.
Kennett finishers were Jack Jarell, 21st, 23:14; Finn Lajoie, 24th, 23:30; Isac Nelson, 29th, 24:21; Mikey Lyons, 30th, 24:30; Catherine Shackford, 31st, 24:47; Griffin Jesseman, 32nd, 25:03; Grace Yannelli, 35th, 25:09; Vanessa Van Dyne, 47th, 26:49; Annabelle Light, 50th, 27:32; Autumn Verran, 51st, 27:36; Eliah Feil, 56th, 28:31; Brena Sheehan, 65th, 34:32; and Molly Rodriguez, 67th, 41:36.
Another highlight of the afternoon according to Livingston was seeing the Kennett runners from the varsity races line the final 200 meters of the junior varsity race cheering the runners to the finish line.
“I thought it was so neat to see that sort of sportsmanship,” he said.
Kennett is scheduled to travel to Plymouth on Friday (4 p.m.) for the annual Plymouth Invitational.
“I like the course in Plymouth,” Livingston said. “We’re starting in a different location, on the football field, but it should be a good, sir test. It’s hilly but not that hilly and it’s faster than you would think.”
