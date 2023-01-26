BARTLETT — White Mountain Indoor Golf’s Jack Wyman reports sign-ups for the second session have begun. That session is scheduled to start the last week of February. For more details, go to whitemountaininddorgolf.com.
Week 3 league results — Coeur D' Alene in Idaho (sponsored by Tuckerman's Restaurant and Tavern)
Flight 1 (gross) — Brian Frechette/Taylor Graves, shot a 30 for 20 points, followed by Steve Puzas/Adam Lanzilotti, 33 for 19 points; Craig Carr/Fritz Carr, shot a 35 for 18 points; Caleb McPherson/Ken McPherson, shot 36 for 17 points; and a four-way tie for fifth between Rick Clay Storm/Steve Piotrow, Jay McKay/Steve Puzas, Dylan Hooper/Dale Hooper and Steve Jaques/Corey Madden, who all shot 37 for 15 points.
Flight 2 (gross) — Bowen Wales/Marcus Clancy shot a 33 to earn the top spot and 20 points, followed by Torrey Adair/Sean Perley, 34 for 19 points; and a four-way tie for third between Bill Earle/Ed Chappe, Sharon Hill/Craig Hill, Matt Burkett/Keith Deluca and Connor Buck/Nic Houghton with a 37 for 17 points.
Flight 3 (gross) — Bill Smith/Christine Malchiodi and Brian Tomlinson/Leo Hartnick each shot a 36 to tie for the top spot and 20 points, followed by Donnie Chase/Tim Jackson, 39 for 18 points and a two-way tie between Josh Lemay/Steve Lemay and Kate Soule/Joe Allis, with a 41 for 17 points.
In net results (two players, best ball), in Flight 1 — Brian Frechette/Taylor Graves shot a 29 to earn the top spot and 20 points. Also in the top five were Craig Carr/Fritz Carr, shot 31 for 19 points. There was two-way tie for third between Dylan Hooper/Dale Hooper and Caleb McPherson/Ken McPherson, each shot 32 to earn 17.5 points; and there was a three-way tie for fifth between Rick Clay Storm/Steve Piotrow, Jay McKay/Steve Puzas and Steve Puzas/Adam Lanzilotti each shot 33 to earn 15 points.
Flight 2 (net) — Bowen Wales/Marcus Clancy took the top spot and 20 points with a 27 followed by Torrey Adair/Sean Perley, shot 28 for 19 points; a two-way tie between Bill Earle/Ed Chappe and David Thornton/Tim Sargent, who each shot 29 for 17.5 points; and a three-way tie between Sharon Hill/Craig Hill, Matt Milliken/Dave Hoeft and Matt Burkett/Keith Deluca, for fifth place after they all shot 31 for 15 points.
Flight 3 (net) — Brian Tomlinson/Leo Hartnick took the top spot and 20 points with a 26 followed by Bill Smith/Christina MalchiodiIan, who shot 27 for 19 points, followed by a two-way tie between Tim Jackson/Donnie Chase John Dudli/Wayne Watson, who shot a 31 for 17.5 points; and Kat Petts/Dale Petts, Kate Soule/Joe Allis and Josh Lemay/Steve Lemay, who all shot a 32 for 15 points to place fifth on the week.
In the overall point standings through two weeks, the top five in Flight 1 are: Brian Frechette/Taylor Graves are in first with 56 points, followed by Steve Puzas/Adam Lanzilotti, 51; Craig Carr/Fritz Carr, 47; Kevin Drew/Mark Memoli, 37.5; and AJ Hooper/Adam Hooper, 36.5.
In Flight 2 — Bowen Wales/Marcus Clancy, 50 points; Bob Dube/Lori Dube, 49; Torrey Adair/Sean Perley, 47.5; Sharon Hill/Craig Hill, 47; and Bill Earle/Ed Chappe, 46.5.
In Flight 3 — Bill Smith/Christina Malchiodi, 51 points; Tim Jackson/Donnie Chase, 50.5; Bruce Farrington/Josh Burkett, 47; Ben Higgins/Ian Olson, 46.5; and Kat Petts/Dale Petts, 44.5.
The men’s closest-to-the-pin honors went to Colby Hall, while Kat Petts had closest-to-the-pin honors for second week in a row for the women.
The winner of the Ledge Brewery giveaway was Hunter Bousquet/Robbie Dongara.
The Andes Ski Shop weekly giveaway went to Ali Wagner and Leslie Leonord.
