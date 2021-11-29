CONWAY — Thirty-three former Eagles suited up and took the on Saturday for the annual Kennett Alumni Hockey Tournament at the Ham Ice Arena. It was a trip down memory lane for players and spectators alike, who saw plenty of non-stop action.
And, when the final puck came to rest, taking first place in the three-team tourney and earning bragging rights was Team White, captained by Mackenzie Murphy, Class of 2018, who also lifted the cup in 2019 in his first year of eligibility to play with the alumni.
The tournament was not held in 2020 due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
Mackenzie Murphy, his brother, Kevin Murphy, Class of 2012, and Dillon Smith, ’13, organized this year’s event. The three took part in a draft, selecting their squads.
Members of the Team White, coached by Justin Frechette, were Bobby Davis, ’15; Connor Furtado, ’18; Brad Hauser ’08; Mark Lane, ’07; Mike Lane, ’00; Griffin Meador, ’10; Joe Murphy, ’09; Mackenzie Murphy, ’18; Mike Skelton, ’08; and Jon Simpson, ’00.
Members of Team Gray were Brad Canavari, ’14; Connon Doucette, ’18; Dakota Fields, ’20; Ben Hall, ’06; Evan Howland, Class of 1996; Chris King, ’12; Anthony LaRusso, ’13; Kevin Murphy, ’12; Jonny Pankhurst, ’11; and Miles Woodbury, ’20.
Members of Team Gold, coached by Dan Luchetti, included Todd Frechette, Class of 2004; Colby Hall, ’21; Caleb McPherson, ’18; Jeff Palmer, ’19; Brady Shaw, ’21; Chuckie Smith, ’11; Dillon Smith, ’13; Connor Tofflemoyer, ’20; George Weigold, ’09; and Bryson Wrobleski, ’21.
Results:
Game 1: Team White 3, Team Gray 1.
Game 2: Team Gold 2, Team White 1.
Game 3: Team Gray 3, Team Gold 1.
With all three teams going 1-1 in round-robin play, Team White and Team Gray advanced to the championship game based on total goals.
Championship: Team White 3, Team Gray 0.
Also on Saturday, alumni Brady Shaw, Colby Hall and Bryson Wrobleski were recognized for helping Kennett hockey to an 8-3-1 record in an abbreviated season. The Eagles reached the Frozen Four and came oh-so-close to playing for the state championship, falling 1-0 with a thin bench to Hollis-Brookline-Derryfield in the semifinals at Everett Arena in Concord last March.
Coach Mike Lane also announced that Shaw was the 2021 recipient of the prestigious Coach’s Award, which is presented annually to the person who has gone above and beyond for Kennett Hockey.
This will be the 23rd season of recognized hockey at Kennett High.
KHS is an incredible 195-71-8 in Lane's first 14 seasons as head coach, and that now includes winning five state championships, making nine finals appearances and 11 Frozen Four appearances over that span.
Lane has all three of his assistants back on the bench — Justin Frechette working with the defense and Mike Deyak with the goalies and Dan Lucchetti working with the forwards.
The Kennett coaching staff has its largest and youngest team ever. There are 23 boys out for the team including a record 14 freshmen along with four sophomores, three juniors and one senior.
Kennett, which opened practice on Monday afternoon, is scheduled to play in the annual Dover Jamboree this Saturday, playing four games against Scarborough, Maine, Spaulding and Portsmouth from Division II, and Hollis-Brookline-Derryfield from Division III.
KHS is slated to host Winnacunnet in an exhibition match at Ham Ice Arena on Wednesday, Dec. 8 at 6 p.m.
The hometown flock is scheduled to put a wrap on the preseason when it hosts the annual KHS Jamboree on Saturday, Dec. 11. Eight teams — Berlin, Laconia-Winnisquam-Interlakes, Belmont Gilford, Kearsarge-Plymouth, Pembroke-Campbell all from Division III will play three games along with Division II sides Somersworth-Coe-Brown Northwood Academy and Kingswood will participate along with the Eagles. Teams of four will be placed into two cohorts.
The Eagles are scheduled to open the season on the road on Wednesday, Dec. 15, at defending state champs Berlin in Notre Dame Arena at 6 p.m.
Kennett’s home-opener is Wednesday, Dec. 22 against Laconia-Winnisquam-Interlakes at 6:30 p.m.
Kennett will again host the annual Peter Hall Christmas Tournament during its holiday break (Dec. 26-28).
