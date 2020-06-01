WOLFEBORO — The Nick in Wolfeboro will open their facilities on June 8, where Seacoast United Sports Club North will be offering spring soccer, baseball and field hockey to a limited number of players in compliance and adherence to the State of New Hampshire mandated guidelines.
SUSC is adopting a staged approach to reopening, in alignment with the guidelines, company policies will be updated on its website seacoastunited.com as soon as additional information and resources become available.
Seacoast United is currently in PHASE 1 for New Hampshire's Youth Sports Guidelines.
SUSC has outlined responsibilities that are shared between the organization, its coaches, parents and players in an effort to keep everyone safe.
The Nick facility plan
Modifications have been made to the foot traffic pattern at The Nick, located at 10 Trotting Track Road in Wolfeboro. Map is available on our website and will be provided to all participants before arrival at the fields.
Prior to arriving at the facility, parents need to monitor their child for symptoms (to be provided) and know what screening questions the coaches will be asking the players upon check-in. Do not come to training if you are sick.
The new foot traffic pattern has been outlined for all to follow on their way to the fields.
Upon arrival, please remain in your vehicle until the specified start time of your training session.
Players will report to the designated field as outlined by your coach/DOC and need to check in with their assigned coach.
Both in the parking lot and on the playing surface, please remember to follow social distancing guidelines.
Due to the fallout from COVID-19, SUSC has experienced an unusual growth spurt with a large influx of new players over the past few months. As a result we have immediate openings for a number of entry level and part time soccer coaches.
All SUSC employees receive competitive wages for both full time and part time roles.
SUSC full time coaching staff can also qualify for other employee benefits including: 401K retirement plans. Health care benefits. Paid vacation. Maternity leave.
Soccer coaches will be exposed to our NEW 'in-house' training program, that will include all US Soccer Licensing courses, as well as well as exclusive access to Seacoast United’s Digital Training Platform.
Experience is always preferred, but certainly not necessary. We value a positive attitude over a polished resume! We WILL train the right candidate. If you are interested in joining our team, please go to tinyurl.com/ybqcvoae to fill out the questionnaire.
For any information regarding programs on offer, please contact Jamie Killeen at (603) 986-0655 or visit our website at SeacoastUnited.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.