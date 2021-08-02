CONWAY — It was a record-breaking Saturday in North Conway’s Whitaker Woods Saturday. Held under perfect weather, the annual Bucks for Bernie’s Kids 12-hour trail race, saw runners tally 1,527 total miles while raising roughly $3,000 to support the Kennett High track and cross-country running teams.
“It was a great day — we had perfect weather and an energetic and enthusiastic group of 60 runners,” said Terry Ballou, the race organizer. “Tim Livingston was the MC of the day, and he did an incredible job of hyping up the crowd and cheering on all the participants. Eileen and Bernie (Livingston) were there to show support and ring the cowbells, and of course my husband Chris was instrumental in setting everything up (from hooking up electric to the scoring sheets to the music).
“Diane Bowles manned the food tent for the full 12 hours, and Frank Holmes helped with course setup and cleanup. I couldn’t have done it without them! We would also like to thank Adidas, Shaw’s, Bagel’s Plus, Cathy Dowling and all the people who donated on race day to help support the Kennett High Track Team. The event raised over $3000.”
The event is named for Bernie Livingston, who has coached at Kennett for 40 years and is the dean of coaches at KHS. He coaches boys and girls cross-country in the spring; indoor track for boys and girls in the winter and outdoor track and field for the boys and girls in the spring.
“We hit the mother lode with the weather,” said Livingston, who was on hand throughout. “From the morning to the night, it was just spectacular. We had a record number of participants, including a lot of former Kennett athletes, who were wonderful to see.”
He added: “Terry and Chris do such a fabulous job. They were so well-prepared and made it a great day for everyone. I can’t say enough about the support we received for the running teams.”
Livingston hopes to purchase a new timing system for the track program.
The total mileage on Saturday was the equivalent of running from Whitaker Woods to the country line in Palm Beach, Fla., or to running from Whitaker Woods to Detroit, Michigan and back.
One runner, Yuki Chorney of Mount Vernon completed 69 miles to take top honors in the solo category and establish a new course record for mileage. It’s only 63.8 miles from Whitaker Woods to downtown Portland, Maine, just thinking of running that far the next time you drive there.
Heath Brewer of Littleton was the top male soloist, finishing with 68 miles completed. The course was a mile loop through picturesque Whitaker Woods.
“It was exciting because the top two soloists — Yuki Chorney and Heath Brewer were battling throughout the entire day,” said Ballou. “Heath led early and held his lead up until the final 45 minutes. Yuki was like the Energizer Bunny; she just kept going and going, and slowly started gaining on Heath. She held her form, even as she was tiring into the 11th hour. She closed the gap and passed Heath, and ended up besting him by one lap (69 miles to 68 miles). Both smashed the previous course record of 54 hours (established in 2019 by April Farnham of Plainfield, Vt.).”
Eric Chorney was third overall out of 23 soloists, completing 53 laps.
A new team record was set by the Dueling Duos squad of Suz and Patrick Laughland and Kimberly and Nolan Poulx of Silver Lake and Center Conway, respectively, with 90 miles completed.
Team Charlie’s Angels — David Chong and Serene Eastman, both of Gilford, Charles Jenot of Gilmanton and Cecilla Stone of Northfield — were second with 82 miles logged, edging the Settlers’ Green Speed Shoppers — Kimberly Bowles of Tamworth and Jordanna Belle-Isle, Melissa Brown and Brianna Desharnais all of Conway — took third with 81 miles finished.
“The team race was won by the ‘Dueling Duos,’ made up of mother/son duos Kim and Nolan Proulx, and Suz and Patrick Laughland,” Ballou said. “They dominated from start to finish, running 90 miles in 12 hours, and in so doing breaking the previous team record of 85 laps (formerly held by Team Bernie’s Babes and a Bro).
“The team race for second was a nail-biter,” she added. “Local runners and former Kennett track stand-outs Kim Bowles, Jordanna Bell-Isle, Briana Descharnais and Melissa Brown of Team Settlers’ Green Speed Shoppers, were out quickly and ran in second place for the majority of the day. However, as Kim Bowles was not feeling well and eventually had bow out of the race, Charlie’s Angels smelled blood and made a power move by having their strongest runner run multiple loops. They were able to overcome the Speed Shoppers, but the race wasn’t over yet; the Speed Shoppers rallied and passed the Angels back. There were several lead changes, but at the end of the 12 hours, Charle’s Angels had amassed a comfortable lead and were able to finish second, completing 82 laps to the Speed Shoppers’ 81.”
Another record was set for walkers. Long-time White Mountain Miler and former Sun On the Run columnist Donna Cormier, age 66, completed 43 miles, “and all with a smile on her face,” according to Ballou, who added, “Donna beat many of the soloists who were out there running.”
In 1993, Steve Dowling, founder of the White Mountain Milers, organized the very first "Bucks for Bernie Relay.” Coach Livingston was finishing up his coaching credentials and Dowling decided to hold a fund-raiser by recruiting runners who would raise money for Livingston’s trip by running for 24 hours around the non-existent track at Kennett High, which is now home to the Kennett Middle School. Two teams of eight members, forever known as the blue and white teams, pitched tents, set out beach chairs, lit Coleman lanterns, ate a lot of food and ran in circles until a thunder and lightning storm ended the relay a few hours early.
In 2014, the event returned with the mission of raising funds for the running programs at Kennett High. This time, the 24-hour event was run on the Livingston Oval, home of the current Kennett High School.
Held as a 24-hour event for four more years, the transition was made to a 12-hour event in Whitaker Woods in 2019.
