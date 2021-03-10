JACKSON — Two former Kennett High cross-country skiing standouts are coming home and they’re bringing their teams with them as the 2021 NCAA Skiing Championships will be held Jackson Ski Touring Center and Mittersill at Cannon Mountain Thursday through Sunday.
Cory Schwartz, the University of New Hampshire’s coordinator of skiing/Nordic head coach and a 1977 KHS graduate, and Torin LaLiberte, head nordic and cross-country running coach at Clarkson University and a 2013 KHS graduate, are looking forward to the Wildcats and Golden Knights racing on the Jackson Ski Touring Foundation trails on Thursday and Saturday.
This will be the sixth time UNH has hosted NCAAs, and the first time since 2017 when the University of Utah won the national championship. Middlebury College, the originally scheduled host school, is not participating in athletics this season.
"When we heard that Middlebury College could not host as a staff, we decided to look into hosting," said Schwartz. "We felt it was important for Eastern Skiing (EISA) to keep the championships in the east if possible. We reached out to Cannon and Jackson, and they were excited to bring the best collegiate skiers in the country to New Hampshire. This will be our sixth time hosting, which shows the state and school can provide championship-level races."
Ellen Chandler, executive director for the JSTF, is excited to host the Nordic portion of the championships.
“It’s a tribute to the decades of experience Jackson XC volunteers and staff bring to hosting national caliber events that the NCAA and UNH would select Jackson to host a national championship with minimal preparation time and skeleton staff,” she said Tuesday. “It is a huge thrill for me because college ski racing was an important time in my life many years ago and it’s fun to see these young athletes skiing and training with the enthusiasm I remember."
Chandler added: “The skiers are so intrepid, I was talking with a St. Lawrence University skier and mentioned that the weather may make for challenging conditions on Thursday, and he responded, ‘That’s just ski racing!’”
Sadly, due to the COVID-19 pandemic and athlete safety being paramount, no spectators are permitted at either Jackson Ski Touring of Cannon Mountain.
“No spectators makes it kind of bittersweet,” LaLiberte said by phone while testing ski wax at the Eagle Mountain House Tuesday afternoon. “To be able to have live racing and nobody here to watch is a shame but at the same time, it’s sort of for the best.”
All events are scheduled to be streamed on ncaa.com.
LaLiberte and his team have undergone five COVID tests since last Friday.
“We’ve been in our own bubble, trying to keep everyone as healthy as possible,” he said.
LaLiberte said the pandemic created a pathway for the Golden Knights to ski in the NCAAs. The team, one of the top ones in the United States Collegiate Ski & Snowboard Association, made up primarily of Division 2 and 3 schools, has only had two races thus far this season. Many Division I schools, which compete in the NCAAs did not compete in athletics this year because of the virus.
“Cory called me and said we could qualify for the NCAAs because there were openings,” said LaLiberte, and two weeks ago Clarkson raced at Sleepy Hallow in Vermont and punched their ticket to Jackson.
“We come into the championships knowing full well that we’re punching above our weight class, so first, and foremost, I want the team (of six skiers, three men and three women) to cherish the moment,” he said. “This will be the first time in the history of Clarkson anyone has raced in against Division I in the NCAAs. We know we’re the underdogs, but we’re going to enjoy that.
The alpine and Nordic skiers, all compete as one team. The two genders and different skiing disciplines compete in separate races, but for one final score and one final championship.
"Personally, this will be my last NCAAs as a host school, so to be able to provide one more NCAA Championship to collegiate skiing is very rewarding, especially during this year dealing with the pandemic,” said Schwartz.
On Thursday, the women will classic ski in the 5K race at 10 a.m. The men are scheduled to follow at 11:30 a.m., skiing in the 10K classic race.
On Saturday, the men are scheduled to ski a 20K freestyle (skate) race at 10 a.m. The women will race a 15K freestyle at noon.
Team awards are scheduled for 2 p.m. at Jackson Ski Touring Center on Saturday.
UNH contributed to this story.
