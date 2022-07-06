CONWAY — The MWV U12 All-Stars got their quest for a state championship off on the right note on Tuesday with a thrilling 1-0 victory over hosts Barrington in Cal Ripken Baseball State Tournament in Barrington. MWV won a nail-biter with Oliver Dean striking out 14 in a complete game and Finn Williams knocking in the game’s lone run with a sacrifice fly in the fourth inning.
Members of the MWV U-12 team, which is coached by MWV Cal Ripken President Josh McAllister, are Oliver Dean, Finn Williams, Bowen Brown, Izaih Grames, Chace Lubchansky, Jack McAllister, Liam Kennett, Logan McHenry, Jackson DeMartino, Liam Shackford, Sawyer Nelson, Bohdi Matturo, Brigham Killourie, Oliver DegliAngeli and Brannock Gagnon.
MWV opened tournament play in style at the BYA Field on Field A.
“It was a fun one to win,” McAllister said. “The way Oliver was pitching, I looked over at (his dad) Andy in the dugout and said, ‘We’ll be all set if we can get a run.’ That’s all we needed. Oliver threw great.”
Dean scattered three hits, walked two and accounted for 14 of the team’s outs via strikeouts.
MWV, which pounded out six hits in the win, perfectly manufactured the only run in the bottom of the fourth frame. With one out, Dean singled. McAllister noticed the Barrington middle infielders were a little slow in getting to second base on steals, so he called for Dean to attempt a delayed steal of second. It worked perfectly, and the throw from the catcher got away from the infielders allowing Dean to advance to third on the play.
Williams followed and drove a ball into the outfield for an RBI sacrifice fly.
“We had to manufacture a run, but we did it,” said McAllister.
McAllister had nothing but praise for the Barrington team, especially defensively.
“They turned two double plays on us,” he said. “Brigham Killourie hit a rope to third that normally would have gone for a double but the third baseman turned it into one of the best double plays I’ve seen. Then they turned another one on a ball Jack (McAllister) hit. I don’t think I’ve seen two double plays in a Cal Ripken game before. The Barrington pitcher threw strikes and they made all the plays behind him.”
MWV only struck out four times.
“We were aggressive at the plate, which I like,” McAllister said. “We put the ball in play and forced (Barrington) to make plays.”
Things got exciting in the top of the sixth inning. Barrington got two batters on (through a walk and an infield hit) with two outs. Dean was closing in on the 85-pitch limit. If a pitcher reaches 85 pitches in a game, they have to be replaced. Fortunately, Dean struck out the final hitter on his 85th pitch.
Eight teams are vying for the state championship in the U12 — 60-foot (basepaths) division. MWV, and Plymouth, as the district runner-up, also qualified along with Barrington, Belmont, Farmington, Gilford, Great Bay and Lebanon.
MWV advances on in the double-elimination tournament to play Lebanon on Thursday at 5:30 p.m. at the BYA Field on Field A. Lebanon rallied from a 6-3 deficit in the fifth inning to beat Farmington 7-6 in opening round action on Tuesday.
The hometown nine played and beat Lebanon 7-1 in the Plymouth Tournament (June 11-12).
MWV is in the same half of the bracket as Barrington, Lebanon and Farmington, while Plymouth, Gilford, Great Bay and Belmont make up the other half.
The winner of the MWV vs. Lebanon game advances to play on Saturday at 9:30 a.m. against either Gilford or Great Bay, which are also scheduled to play on Thursday.
The loser of the MWV vs. Lebanon contest would play on Friday at 5:30 p.m. against the winner of Wednesday night’s loser’s bracket game between Belmont and Plymouth.
