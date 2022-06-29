THOMPSON & MESERVE'S PURCHASE — Joe Gray may not be faster than a speeding locomotive but he was quicker than the iconic Cog Railway up the summit of Mount Washington last Saturday. He received $500 for beating the train up “The Beast of the East.”
Gray, 38, of Colorado Springs, Colo., won his sixth straight Delta Dental Mount Washington Road Race on June 18 in a weather-shortened race and remained in the Granite State for an additional week to take on the Cog.
“Man versus Cog,” is how Gray described the event on his Facebook page.
“Pretty unique event up in the Northeast racing (the Cog Railway) up to the peak of Mount Washington,” he wrote. “Never been to the top from that side of the mountain so it was overall a sweet experience! I almost lost to the Cog as my lead shrank considerably once we hit the extremely rocky, sandy portion. Had enough in the tank to extend my lead in the last pitch of the race. Congrats to all the folks who braved that steep AF trail. I'll sleep solid tonight for sure.”
The were 102 runners who took part in the Race the Cog, but on by White Mountain Endurance (formerly Rockhopper Races LLC), but only Gray beat the train. Runners were able to compete in three different categories — the elite wave, intermediate wave and chill wave. The youngest competitor was 12 and the oldest was 83.
Delta Dental was the presenting sponsor and offered cash prizes to the runners with the fastest combined times between the Mount Washington Auto Road race on June 18 and the Race the Cog race.
Gray covered the more than 3 mile course that averaged over 1,000 feet of climbing per mile in 39:14, while the Cog reached the summit in 41 minutes.
The first female finisher was Christin Doneski of Hopkinton in 55:48.
The Cog Railway sold seats on the train for spectators to cheer on the runners, and several of the runners' friends and family enjoyed taking the train to the summit while cheering on their runners.
The Cog also made incredible awards for the top runners in each category in the shape of a cog wheel. Runners had the option of taking the Cog down or running down on their own.
The race is expected to be an annual event, which will be a part of a mountain series sponsored by Delta Dental.
Finishing behind Gray in second was Everett Hackett, 32, of Hartford, Conn., in 43:12, while Stephen Kerr, 30, of Greenfield, Mass., was third in 44:17.
Meghan Underhill, 40, of Northfield, was the second female finisher (11th overall) in 56.24, and Sarah Canney, 39, of Farmington, took third in 1:02:37.
Local finishers included Kelton Cullenberg of Brownfield, Maine, 13th, 59:18; Matthew Dibiase, Wolfeboro, 1:08:20; Phoebe Seltzer, North Conway, 1:20:28; and Thomas Zotti, Wolfeboro, 1:38:38.
