CONWAY — The Home Run Bulldogs saw their season come to an end last Sunday when they went 13 in the U12 Elite Baseball League’s playoffs. Still, the season can be viewed as a huge success as the youngsters were able to play 28 games in a summer where it looked like America’s favorite pastime might be shelved due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
“The fact we were able to get out on a field and play competitively, it’s a win,” said Coach Greg Allain. “The Bulldogs want to win and we’re disappointed we didn’t win more in the playoffs, but I’m happy most of the kids were able to play ball and a good amount of it.”
The Bulldogs were originally scheduled to host four playoff games with doubleheaders earmarked for Whitaker Field in North Conway, but a team withdrew from postseason play last Friday turning Home Run into a road team on Saturday.
On Saturday, playing in Hampton Falls, the Bulldogs fell 12-4 to a tough N.H. Blackflies team. They followed that game with a solid performance in a 4-2 loss to NEB-NH.
On Sunday, Whitaker Field, the Dogs beat the Junior Lancers 8-7 but then fell 11-0 to the Blackflies.
“The Blackflies are good,” Allain said. “They’d beaten us 19-0 and 14-4 previously, but in that first game on Saturday, we just had one bad inning. We were actually tied 4-4 after six innings. We were the home team in that game, and they got four runs in the top of the first inning and then nothing again until the top of the seventh.”
In the game, Matt Charrette was dynamite for Home Run in the middle innings on the mound and ended up walking none, while striking out four.
Offensively, Home Run had six hits in the contest with Charrette and Jacob Brown each collecting two and Sawyer Hussey and Alex Alain had one apiece.
Against HEB-NH, Brown toed the bump, going the distance, striking out seven and walking just one while yielding two earned runs.
Home Run was held to just two hits with Allain and Brown getting them.
On Sunday, with the tying run on third and no outs, Allain struck out the side to collect the win against the Lancers. He allowed six hits, walked three and struck out 10 while allowing four earned runs.
The Bulldogs had six with Allain and Brown leading the hit parade with two each and Hussey and Jacob Eveleth had the others.
The Blackflies beat the Dogs on a 10-run rule in the finale. Home Run was held to two hits, both by Allain.
Playing on the U12 Bulldogs, coached by Allain and Assistant Coach Jim Hidden this season were Alex Allain, Jacob Brown, Jacob Eveleth, Sawyer Hussey, Connor Keaten, Guillermo Chavarria Burns, Colin Chester, Landon King, Mathew Charrette, Brady Parsons, Jonah Pepin and Chace Luchansky.
The 12U Bulldogs competed in the Elite Baseball League (EBL), 12U Division II. They competed against teams from New Hampshire, Maine and Massachusetts, going 12-16 overall.
“Now we’re able to turn the page to 2021, and I look forward to quite a few kids playing ball,” Allain said. “I think tryouts will be competitive for sure.
Next year
In other baseball news, 2021 Bulldog tryout dates are scheduled for Aug. 22 from 9 a.m. to noon at Whitaker Field for players age 12-and-under as of May 1.
For players age 13-14 as of May 1, 2021, tryouts are set for Aug. 22 from 1-4 p.m. at Kennett High School.
The 2021 coaching staff were also announced last week: Josh McAllister will coach the 10U team (no assistant named yet); Andy Pepin will coach the 12U team (now assistant named yet); Greg Allain will coach the 13U with assistant coach Jim Hidden; and David Silvia will coach the 14U team (no assistant named yet).
There will be weekly winter practices, play a full game schedule, weekend tournaments, game and practice uniforms. For more information, call Allain at (603)-662-4882 or email gallain2323@gmail.com.
