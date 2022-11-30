Tom Vestal (center) skates away from the crowd by the net during the Team Jonny-Team Moose game at the Just Here for the Beer Jamboree, an all-day ice hockey event with six teams and raffles to raise money for American Legion Post 139 in Harrison, at Chalmers Ice Arena at Bridgton Academy on Nov. 19. The event raised $4,725 to benefit the legion post. (RACHEL SHARPLES PHOTO)
Ken McPherson (left) and Tyler Harnden (right) battle for the puck along the boards in the Team McPherson-Team Moose game at the Just Here for the Beer Jamboree, an all-day ice hockey event with six teams and raffles to raise money for American Legion Post 139 in Harrison, at Chalmers Ice Arena at Bridgton Academy on Nov. 19. The event raised $4,725 to benefit the legion post. (RACHEL SHARPLES PHOTO)
Ben McPherson winds up for a backhand shot on goalie Drew Payne during the Team McPherson-Team Moose game at the Just Here for the Beer Jamboree, an all-day ice hockey event with six teams and raffles to raise money for American Legion Post 139 in Harrison, at Chalmers Ice Arena at Bridgton Academy on Nov. 19. The event raised $4,725 to benefit the legion post. (RACHEL SHARPLES PHOTO)
Mason Laplante winds up for a shot against goalie Gage Lamontagne and defender Kim Hatch during the Team Moose-Team McPherson game at the Just Here for the Beer Jamboree, an all-day ice hockey event with six teams and raffles to raise money for American Legion Post 139 in Harrison, at Chalmers Ice Arena at Bridgton Academy on Nov. 19. The event raised $4,725 to benefit the legion post. (RACHEL SHARPLES PHOTO)
Mike LeGoff (left) pivots away from Josh Potter (right) during the Team Moose-Team Jonny game at the Just Here for the Beer Jamboree, an all-day ice hockey event with six teams and raffles to raise money for American Legion Post 139 in Harrison, at Chalmers Ice Arena at Bridgton Academy on Nov. 19. The event raised $4,725 to benefit the legion post. (RACHEL SHARPLES PHOTO)
Mike LeGoff skates the puck up the ice in Team Moose-Team McPherson game at the Just Here for the Beer Jamboree, an all-day ice hockey event with six teams and raffles to raise money for American Legion Post 139 in Harrison, at Chalmers Ice Arena at Bridgton Academy on Nov. 19. The event raised $4,725 to benefit the legion post. (RACHEL SHARPLES PHOTO)
Caleb McPherson skates the puck up the ice in Team McPherson's game against Team Moose at the Just Here for the Beer Jamboree, an all-day ice hockey event with six teams and raffles to raise money for American Legion Post 139 in Harrison, at Chalmers Ice Arena at Bridgton Academy on Nov. 19. The event raised $4,725 to benefit the legion post. (RACHEL SHARPLES PHOTO)
Kristen Almeida skates up the ice during the Team Tree-Team Rachael game at the Just Here for the Beer Jamboree, an all-day ice hockey event with six teams and raffles to raise money for American Legion Post 139 in Harrison, at Chalmers Ice Arena at Bridgton Academy on Nov. 19. The event raised $4,725 to benefit the legion post. (RACHEL SHARPLES PHOTO)
Kara Shellhamer (right) nabs the puck from some crashed players during the Team Rachael-Team McPherson game at the Just Here for the Beer Jamboree, an all-day ice hockey event with six teams and raffles to raise money for American Legion Post 139 in Harrison, at Chalmers Ice Arena at Bridgton Academy on Nov. 19. The event raised $4,725 to benefit the legion post. (RACHEL SHARPLES PHOTO)
BRIDGTON, Maine — "It's not about winning or losing; it's just about having a fun day of hockey."
So said Jeremy Wentworth, event organizer for the Just Here for the Beer Jamboree, an all-day co-ed ice hockey event that took place Nov. 19 at Chalmers Ice Arena at Bridgton Academy.
Despite the lighthearted name, fundraising is a serious component for the six-team, nine-game jamboree. Between donations and raffles, the event raised $4,725 to benefit American Legion Post 139 in Harrison.
Between his team's games on Saturday, Wentworth explained that while the jamboree has been an annual tradition for a number of years at the Bridgton rink, he jump-started the effort to turn it into a fundraiser when he became commander of the Harrison Legion post.
For the inaugural fundraiser last year, Wentworth worked with rink managers Jonny and Paige Parkhurst, who donated back the fee to use the ice and helped coordinate a raffle. The day made $3,500, which allowed the Legion post to cover expenses like a new flag and the annual leadership awards they present to worthy community members.
Wentworth said the event was so well-received last year that they already had the "wheels turning" for this year's event, and the Parkhursts and "all the teams were right on board."
This year played out similarly, although a popular addition was the Mow's Munchies food truck on site, run by one of the jamboree's referees.
Each of the six teams was helmed by a captain who recruited players of all skill levels with a focus on having a good time. The captains included Wentworth for the hosting Maine Black Flies; Jason Pettengill for Team Tree; Rachael Guay for Team Rachael; Tommy Zahn for Team Moose; Jonny Parkhurst for Team Jonny; and Ken McPherson for Team McPherson.
There is no official cup or prize for winning other than bragging rights. But scores were recorded and are as follows:
Team McPherson beat the Maine Black Flies 4-2; Team Rachael shut out Team Tree to win 6-0; Team Moose shut out Team Jonny for a 5-0 result; Team McPherson topped Team Rachael 4-2; the Maine Black Flies beat Team Tree 4-2; Team Moose and Team McPherson tied 3-3; Team Rachael beat Team Jonny 3-1; Team Moose notched a 9-4 win over Team Tree; and Team Jonny beat the Maine Black Flies in the final game of the jamboree, 3-2.
For information and upcoming events at the Chalmers Ice Arena, see their Facebook page Chalmers Ice Arena at Bridgton Academy or email jparkhurst@bridgtonacademy.org.
