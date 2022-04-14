Homeschoolers from across the Lakes Region are learning tennis at Gilford Hills Tennis & Fitness Club in Gilford, as well as Longfellow Tennis & Swim Club in Nashua and Great Bay Athletic Club in Newmarket. Organizers of the pilot program hope to expand to make tennis the sport of the state’s 4,000 homeschoolers and their families. (COURTESY PHOTO)
GILFORD — Homeschooled children in the Lakes Region, Nashua and Seacoast are learning tennis thanks to a new program launched by a Gilford couple with funding from USTA New England and USTA New Hampshire and support from Advantage Kids.
Jolie Hassler and her husband Rick launched the program at Gilford Hills Tennis & Fitness Club on March 9, the first of six weekly lessons for more than 100 homeschoolers in the state at the Gilford club and also at Longfellow Tennis & Swim Club in Nashua and Great Bay Athletic Club in Newmarket.
After the first two weeks of lessons, Hassler says she has a long waiting list for additional sessions and has been asked by homeschoolers around the state to bring the program to their area.
“I have one girl who wants to become skilled enough to try out for the local tennis team,” she said. “I have one who wrote me a wonderful letter thanking us for the program, I had three kids hug me when I came into our Homeschool Cooperative on Monday, because they enjoyed it so much.”
She added: “I am grateful for this opportunity to grow this incredible sport and just need to figure out how to keep it going!”
The program is an initiative of USTA New Hampshire’s Community Tennis Committee, formed by USTA NH President Jeff Siegel to develop and grow the game of tennis by encouraging new programs and targeting underserved communities and less active geographical areas.
“We want to make tennis the sport of homeschoolers and their families,” said Committee Chair Adam Hirshan.
In addition to tennis lessons, Hirshan hopes to expand the partnership with homeschoolers to be able to offer educational opportunities as well as competitive leagues.
Hassler, who volunteers her time, is already planning to expand the program to include computer coding education this fall with the support of USTA New England’s partnership with Unruly Splats.
According to Hassler, there are more than 4,000 homeschooled children in the state. This number has doubled since 2019. There are an estimated 3.75 million homeschoolers nationwide.
“Tennis is a lifelong sport that can be enjoyed anywhere given the right instruction, equipment, and environment,” she said.
Hassler’s dream is to be able to provide as many lessons, to as many homeschool families, as possible and to make tennis the new homeschool family sport. She is working toward this goal, one lesson at a time.
