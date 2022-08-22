PINKHAM NOTCH — Phil Gaimon is now a four-time winner of the prestigious Mt. Washington Auto Road Bicycle Hillclimb, and the new course record holder, accomplishing both feats on picture-perfect race day up Mount Washington on Saturday morning.

Gaimon, 36 of Los Angeles, Calif., conquered the “Beast of the East” in 50:38, holding off a stiff challenge from 2021 champion Eric Levinsohn, 32, of Boston, Mass., who was second in 50:45.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.