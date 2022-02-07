CONWAY — Sean Doherty got his third Winter Olympic Games off to a fantastic start on Saturday when he helped the United States to a seventh-place finish in the mixed relay at the Zhangjiakou National Biathlon Center in Beijing, China.
Those who got up early at 4 a.m. Saturday to watch the race live were not disappointed. Doherty, 26, of Center Conway, skied the third leg and posted the fastest time in the field for the leg at the standing shooting station where he was a perfect 5-5 in blowing wind with the windchill below zero.
The United States — Susan Dunklee (Craftsbury, Vt.), Clare Egan (Cape Elizabeth, Maine), Doherty and Paul Schommer (Appleton, Wis.) — was seeded 19th going into the relay. The result tied the best-ever finish for Team USA in an Olympic mixed relay, equaling their seventh place at the Sochi 2014 Winter Games. The U.S. was 15th four years ago in Pyeongchang, Korea
Starting toward the back of the field in the 19th position, Dunklee used three spare rounds in prone and another two spares in standing but moved the U.S. into 10th position as she made the first exchange with Egan.
“This is one of the coldest races we’ve seen in a few years,” said Dunklee. “Just keeping your hands warm enough to be able to handle the rifle and magazines is really tough. And we’ve got some crazy winds and I think that’s throwing a lot of people off. The important thing was I stayed out of the penalty loop and I tagged off enough in the mix that Clare was really able to take it and run with it.”
Egan turned in the second-fastest second leg with just one spare in prone and clean shooting in standing. She left the range in third place just ahead of Sweden Elvira Oeberg and made the tag for the third leg to Doherty in fourth place, 29 seconds back of the leader France.
“This is certainly a great way for me to start the 2022 Olympics,” Egan said. “Our skis were excellent. Our wax techs have really been working hard. They’ve come here twice in preparation for the Olympics, getting some research done on the snow and how they can best prep our skis, and that really paid off today. I worked really hard to stay with people out on the track to be able to draft which is really important when there’s this much wind, and I managed on the shooting range really well so I’m really satisfied with my race.”
Doherty mirrored Egan’s marksmanship on the range, needing just one spare in prone and cleaning standing in just 53.8 seconds of range time, the fastest time in the field for the third leg. His performance maintained fourth position for the Americans as he made the final exchange to Schommer, just 18.5 seconds back of the lead and a mere 1.2 seconds out of medal contention.
“I wasn’t that close to second place when I came into shooting,” Doherty said of his standing stage. “The focus was all on the target and I came out there and I was like ‘Let’s see how fast we can get this last lap done.’ It was fun to have made that great stage and make those shots count.”
Schommer, in the first Olympic competition of his career, ended up with a penalty in prone but finished strong with two spares in standing to bring the team home in seventh, 2 minutes, 12.7 seconds back.
“It’s always a bummer to do loops in the relay,” said Schommer of his penalty in prone. “It’s always a goal to stay out of the penalty loop but at the end of the day, it’s still biathlon. The wind switched on me in the last shooting and it just made it difficult. The same luck for us that we got early on seems like the other teams got at the end. I think we’re in a really great spot as a team. I think we’re fit. I think our shooting is really good. We’ve had a lot of good work here in the wind at this venue and there’s a lot of chances still to have that success that we’re really hoping for.”
Norway’s Johannes Thingnes Boe sprinted past Russian Olympic Committee’s Eduard Latypov in the final 100 meters to give Norway the first biathlon gold medal of the Games. Boe teamed with Marte Olsbu Roeiseland, Tiril Eckhoff and his brother, Tarjei Boe, for a time of 1:06:45.6, with three penalties and 13 spare rounds. France, the 2018 gold medalists, also moved past the ROC team to take silver, just 0.9 seconds back, with the ROC claiming bronze, 1.5 seconds behind Norway.
Doherty was the youngest member ever named to the U.S. Olympic biathlon team when he competed in Sochi at the age of 18. He went on to compete in Pyeongchang, South Korea, in 2018.
Doherty is scheduled to compete in 20K individual on Tuesday (3:30 a.m. on the Peacock channel), and the 10K sprint on Saturday (4 a.m. on Peacock), and the 12.5K pursuit the next day (5:45 a.m. on Peacock). Plus the men’s relay is on Tuesday, Feb. 15 (4 a.m. on Peacock), and possibly the 15K mass start on Friday, Feb. 18 (4 a.m. on Peacock).
Courtesy United States Biathlon.
