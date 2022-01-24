CONWAY — The Conway Parks & Recreation Department is extending its adult pickleball offerings through the month of February in the Marshall Gymnasium at the Conway Rec in Conway Village.
There will be five sessions for the month covering all skill levels.
“We started in January and found it to be very popular,” said Michael Lane, assistant recreation director. “We’ll offer five more classes in February.”
The schedule is Sundays from 1-3 p.m. for intermediate/advanced players
Sundays: 3-5 p.m. for beginners.
Mondays: 7-9 p.m. for all skills.
Thursdays: 1:-3 p.m. for intermediate/advanced players.
Saturdays: 6-8 p.m. for all skills.
The cost is $3 per session or $12 for the month. Sessions are limited to 11 players for the intermediate/advanced players and eight for beginners.
“We will sellout,” Lane said. “It’s extremely popular.”
Players are asked to wear masks while in the Conway Rec (players may remove masks while actively playing).
To register, go to conwayrec.com and create a family account. If you need be sure to review the How to Register for an Activity page. Once your account is approved you will be able to register. If you have issues registering contact our office or send an e-mail to mike@conwayrec.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.