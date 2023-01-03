CONWAY — The Conway Parks and Recreation Department will offer intramural basketball to girls and boys in grades 2-6.
“As we did with our Skills & Drills program, we will have co-ed grades 2-3, boy’s grades 4-6 and girl’s grades 4-6,” said Conway Assistant Recreation Director Todd Galalger. “Volunteer coaches for this program are needed.”
If you're interested in volunteering, please reach out to Zach Bradley or Todd at (603) 901-1139.
Registration is open until Friday, Dec. 30.
Gallagher said the grades 2-3 co-ed athletes will meet once a week on Tuesdays.
Grades 4-6 boy’s basketball will take place on Wednesday and Friday afternoons.
Grades 4-6 girl’s basketball will take place on Mondays and Thursdays.
“The first week of the program will be the week back from winter break,” said Gallagher. “Due to the New Year's holiday being celebrated on Monday, Jan. 2, the first week will only be one day for each group.”
The Week I schedule: grades 2-3 co-ed on Tuesday, Jan. 3; grades 4-6 boys on Wednesday, Jan. 4; and
4-6 girls on Thursday, Jan. 5.
The department will be offering a rec bus for Pine Tree Elementary students as well as pick up for Conway Elementary students.
To register for this program, please go to conwayrec.com or call (603) 901-1139 with additional questions.
