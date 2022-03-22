CONWAY — The Conway Parks and Recreation Department will be offering a full range of spring programs.
To register for any of these programs go to conwayrec.com. Space is limited and spots are filling fast so don’t delay. These programs are for children who are residents of Conway and Albany.
Girls’ softball — this program is for girls in grades 4-6. Practices will begin on Monday, April 11. If the Conway Elementary Field is unplayable, practice will be in the Marshall Gymnasium. The first week of the program will be used to evaluate the players. Once teams are decided officials will release rosters, schedules and rules. The cost of the program is $21 per player. The deadline for registration is Friday, April 8.
K/1 tee ball — tee ball for kids in kindergarten and first grade will take place on Saturday mornings, beginning April 30, and will run through June 4 from 9:30 to 10:15 a.m. This program is designed to introduce children to their first recreation experience and promote, fun, skill development and good sportsmanship. The registration fee is $15. The deadline to register is Friday, April 21.
Rookie softball — rookie softball for all girls in grades 2-3 will begin on Monday, April 11. If the Conway Elementary field is unplayable practice will be in the Marshall Gymnasium.
This program is designed to introduce softball to the beginner player. We will practice and play games against Fryeburg and Lovell recreation departments. Girls will be introduced to batting by hitting off of a pitching machine instead of live pitching. This will help develop skill and confidence for first-year players. A registration fee of $21 will be charged and the deadline to register is Friday, April 16. Game and practice times will be released in mid-April. The registration deadline is April 8.
Track and field — this is one of the Conway Recreation Department’s most popular spring programs. Track and field will take place on the Kennett Middle School fields and will consist of running, jumping and throwing. The cost of the program is $15, and the deadline to register is April 21. This program is available for kids ages 9-14. Track and Field will take place on Tuesdays, beginning May 3, and will end June 7.
If you have questions or concerns contact our office at (603) 901-1139.
