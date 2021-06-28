CONWAY — The Home Run Bulldogs U13 baseball team captured the New Balance Select League New Hampshire State Championship on Sunday morning. The Bulldogs rallied from 7-2 and 9-5 deficits to defeat the Merrimack Valley Prospects 10-9 at Rolfe Field in Concord.
The Dogs aren’t done yet. They’ve qualified for the Regional Championships, which are scheduled for this weekend. Eight teams (four from Mass., two from Maine and the two from the Granite State — Home Run and the Prospects) will vie for the championship in the single-elimination tournament.
Match-ups will be determined via Zoom in a blind draw, so there is a possibility Home Run could host a first-round contest at Nasby King Field on Saturday.
“We knew going into the finals that both teams (Home Run and MV) had already qualified for the Regionals, but we wanted to go to the regionals as the New Hampshire state champs,” Greg Allain, coach of the Bulldogs, said on Monday. “We’re state champs, but we’re not done yet.”
The boys from Conway are 27-7-1 this season and are riding a nine-game win streak heading into the Regionals.
Members of the state championship team are Alex Allain, Jacob Brown, Jayden Butler, Matt Charrette, Bryce Downing, Serghio Espezua, Jacob Eveleth Jr., Sawyer Hussey, Justin Louis, Quentin Moore, Logan Ramsey, Owen Robertson and Jack Saladino along with Coach Greg Allain, Assistants Jim Hidden and Jeff Locke and team scorer Darrell Louis.
The No. 5 seed N.E. Ravens from Troy came from behind to beat the No. 9 Nor’Easters from Nashua in the quarterfinals at Nasby King Field on Saturday afternoon and then had to play the top-seeded Bulldogs in the semifinals.
The Dogs had a way-too-much bite for the worn-out Ravens and the hosts won easily 7-1.
Home Run scored twice in the bottom of the second inning and was on its way to the winner’s circle. Charrette led off with an infield single and advanced to third on a perfect sacrifice bunt by Robertson. Downing drove in the game’s first run with a sacrifice fly to left field. Saladino, who walked and stole second, came home on an RBI single to right field by Louis to make it 2-0.
The Bulldogs struck for four more runs in the third inning. Alex Allain singled to right and stole second to open the inning. With two outs, Butler walked and swiped second uncontested. Charrette drove in two with a hard-hit ball down the third-base line into the outfield. Roberston knocked in Charrette with a single; and Saladino made it 6-0 with a bloop single to right field.
Saladino got the start on the mound and picked up the win. He hit the 95-pitch mark and was followed by Brown, Charrette and Allain, who all threw fewer than 20 pitches to remain available for the title game on Sunday.
The championship game was played at 9 a.m. on Sunday to beat the heat.
Home Run met the Prospects during the regular season and fell 7-4 at Nasby King on May 16 and played to a 4-4 tie in the second game of the doubleheader.
“They’re really good,” Allain said. “I think that’s the last time we lost. We knew they were going to be good.”
The Prospects jumped out to a 7-2 heading into the bottom of the second inning.
“We gave up a couple of walks, some hits and made a few errors early,” said Allain. “We cleaned things up as the game went along.”
Trailing 9-5 going into the bottom of the fifth inning, Home Run struck for five runs and took the lead for good. Charrette had the key hit in the uprising with a three-run triple.
“We hit the ball,” Allain said. “The boys came up clutch when they had to.”
Brown started on the mound for the Bulldogs, working the first inning and a third. Charrette worked into the final inning but reached the 95-pitch limit with two outs in the final inning. Alex Allain came on in relief to record a strikeout for the save and to bring the championship belt to Conway.
“It was really awesome,” Allain said. “I’m proud of the way our guys competed. They never got down, they battled the whole way and it paid off.”
Offensively, Alex Allain led the hit parade going 3-4 with three runs scored; Charrette was 2-2 with a walk, a run scored and three RBI; Saladinom was 2-3 with a run scored; Espezua was 1-1 with an RBI; Hussey went 1-1 with a walk and two runs scored; Brown was 1-2 with a sacrifice fly; Louis drove in a run; and Robertson was 1-3.
“It was a team effort the whole way,” Allain said. “We’re three wins away from 30 for the season and three wins make us Regional champs. As I said, we’re not done yet.”
