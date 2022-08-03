ALBANY — Zach Bowie of Green, Maine, picked up his first Pro All Stare Series Modified win when he drove Albany's Bill Lae Racing #00 to the winner’s circle at Seekonk Speedway in Seekonk, Mass., July 27.

“They don’t come as easy in a field of good cars,” Lake shared on Facebook. “Tongue-tied how good a win feels after many heartbreaks￼! Can’t say enough thanks to my brother who drops by and welds on this thing and the effort of Zach Bowie”

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.