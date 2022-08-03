Green, Maine's Zach Bowie picked up his first Pro All Stare Series Modified win when he drove Albany's Bill Lake Racing #00 to the winner’s circle at Seekonk Speedway in Seekonk, Mass., last Wednesday. (COURTESY PHOTO)
Green, Maine's Zach Bowie picked up his first Pro All Stare Series Modified win when he drove Albany's Bill Lake Racing #00 to the winner’s circle at Seekonk Speedway in Seekonk, Mass., last Wednesday. (COURTESY PHOTO)
ALBANY — Zach Bowie of Green, Maine, picked up his first Pro All Stare Series Modified win when he drove Albany's Bill Lae Racing #00 to the winner’s circle at Seekonk Speedway in Seekonk, Mass., July 27.
“They don’t come as easy in a field of good cars,” Lake shared on Facebook. “Tongue-tied how good a win feels after many heartbreaks￼! Can’t say enough thanks to my brother who drops by and welds on this thing and the effort of Zach Bowie”
Bowie was also fired up on Facebook. “Well, made the long haul down to Seekonk, Mass. for the PASS race — first time ever setting eyes on the Concrete Palace! After being fast the previous week and unloading absolutely terrible, there the crew and I made huge gains to make it drivable. And I mean drivable as we did not gain any speed all day. Made another great change for the feature and put the car in contention, weird concept every fast car there slowed 3-4 tenths in the feature from practice sessions as we maintained that same speed!
He added: “Have to thank Bill Lake for having me drive his mod for him and giving me my first Pass victory. Thank you to Dave Lake for the help and James D.Campbell for towing us down that was a great help, and Ralph Thurston for wrenching on the car with me all day! Good teamwork and a lot of hard work the past week to get it ready, thanks again, Bill.”
On Wednesday, according to the PASS website, Bill Fiske led lap 2, and Bowie followed him around the outside into the No. 2 spot. Bowie then took the lead away from Fiske on lap 8 as the former street stock standout was chasing his first career PASS MODS win.
Following the third caution of the night on lap 32, on the restart “Bowie shot off with the early jump, while Fiske and Dan Brown battle door to door. Bowie loved seeing the hard battle as he drove off into the sunset for the victory. …An ecstatic Zach Bowie brought the Bill Lake Racing #00 to Victory Lane in his first start at Seekonk Speedway.”
Also, Wednesday at the Seekonk, a field of 28 Pro All Stars Series Super Late Models invaded the Commonwealth for the second annual Bay State Summer Classic. Center Conway's Gabe Brown won one of the heat races and went on finish sixth in the 150-lap main event while fellow Center Conway resident DJ Shaw finished fourth overall.
Ryan Kuhn of East Bridgewater, Mass., won the $10,000 event, followed by seven-time Seekonk (Mass.) Speedway Pro Stock champion David Darling while Jake Johnson, Rehoboth, Mass., was third.
"Best friggin car I've ever had — absolutely unbelievable," Kuhn exclaimed in Victory Lane according to the PASS website. "I was confident in the car all day. We worked hard on this car the past few weeks. To win the Bay State Classic back home — to win A PASS race in one of the crown jewels — it's just unbelievable."
The Pro All Stars Series is scheduled to head to Oxford Plains Speedway on Saturday, Aug. 13 for the Spencer Group Paving 150, a special pre-250 warmup race for the 49th annual Oxford 250.
