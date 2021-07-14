CONWAY — The Round of 64 of the 118th New Hampshire Amateur Championship presented by Tuckerman’s Restaurant is in the books with many of the top seeds advancing, but with some upsets in the mix at the North Conway Country Club on Wednesday. Medalist Ryan Quinn (Sagamore-Hampton GC) moves on to the Round of 32 with a 3 & 2 victory over Jake Raichle (The Maplewood GC), while second-seeded Harvin Groft (The Oaks GL) was among the upsets with Kurt Eddins (Cochecho CC) defeating him 1up.
Sam Barton, of Tuftonboro and a Kingswood Regional graduate, who won the Division II Individual State Championship in 2017, playing out of the Kingswood Golf Club in Wolfeboro, is into the Round of 32 after defeating Will McLaughlin (Concord CC) in 19 holes.
Barton is scheduled to face Aiden Azevedo (Atkinson Resort and CC) on Thursday at 7:46 a.m.
The first golfers off the tee on Thursday are slated to be Quinn and Brett Wilson (Golf Club of New England) at 7:30 a.m.
Five local golfers from NCCC qualified for the 156-golfer field but failed to advance beyond the 36 holes of stroke play on Monday and Tuesday. The cut line was + 6.
Tyler Brandon finished at +12 after rounds of 76 and 78; Ben Dougherty was +13 (73, 82); Adam Lanzilotti, +15 (77,80); Colby Hall, +16 (78, 80); and J.P. Hickey, +23 (80,85).
There were numerous intriguing matches on the course, including the match between Mark Stevens (Concord CC) and Phil Moore (Canterbury Woods CC). Both players have extensive competitive playing experience and share the fact that they were once playing professionally but returned to amateur golf. While Stevens had the experience of winning the State Amateur back in 2008, Moore held steady, played his game and won the match 1up.
“I knew Mark was a strong player and had a lot of experience coming in,” said Moore after the match. “I knew it was going to take my best effort today. I felt really good coming in, I felt really confident in my game and I’ve just been driving off a lot of self-confidence coming into the event.”
Moore, coming off of a 10-year hiatus from golf due to a back injury, has been competing in tournaments since the start of the season, which gave him a lot of confidence coming into this championship.
“Today was probably my best round of the year,” Moore said. “I just played really well and stayed in it. Mark and I went back and forth all day. I was two up with two to play and he birdied 17, I was kind of expecting that to happen.”
He ended up winning the match by draining his par putt on the 18th hole and felt all the emotions coming in after the win. Moore looks forward to the next match where he will face Nick Hampoian (Golf Club of New England) who is coming off a 4 & 2 win over Bill Everett (Laconia CC) on Thursday.
Along with the Stevens/ Moore match, the Craig Steckowych (Portsmouth CC) versus Danny Arvanitis (Derryfield CC) match was one that everyone was staying in tune with throughout the day. Between the two, there are three State Amateur titles with Arvanitis claiming his at North Conway Country Club. Even before the match, everyone knew it would be a close one and it was. The match went back and forth and ended up needing extra holes because Steckowych drained his birdie putt on the 18th hole to extend the match. Steckowych ended up winning the match in 21 holes.
Also, not to be overlooked is defending champion, James Pleat (Nashua CC), who claimed the 11th seed for match play. He went up against Stephen Miele (Laconia CC) in the Round of 64.
“It was a battle from the very beginning,” said Pleat. “We halved the entire front nine.”
Both players displayed great golf the entire way around, but Pleat had the edge on Miele at the end and won the match 2 & 1.
As defending champion, all eyes are on Pleat to see if he can repeat his accomplishment from last year.
“I came into it thinking I had nothing to lose because I won last year, and it was great,” Pleat said, “but to be honest with you, there are a few nerves involved with being defending champion and I hadn’t dealt with that before.”
He added: “You definitely have a bit of a target on your back, but my mentality was to play solid golf and see what I can do.”
Pleat will face Thomas Hickey (Ridgewood CC) on Thursday.
With the Round of 64 complete, six past champions remain in the field advancing to the Round of 32. Out of the 32 matches on the day, 13 of the matches needed all 18 holes to decide a winner, some needed more than 18. The New Hampshire Amateur Championship is scheduled to continue on Thursday with the Round of 32 and Round of 16 on deck.
The New Hampshire Amateur Championship presented by Tuckerman’s Restaurant is a six-day championship event that begins with 36 holes of stroke play qualifying to determine the 64 golfers that will advance to the match-play rounds. The tournament concludes with a 36-hole final match.
For more on the championship, visit tinyurl.com/4k762uyw.
