Terry Ballou - US Masters Track Championship - baton handoff

Terry Ballou (center) takes that baton from here Central Park teammate and great friend Judy Stobbe of New York City during the 4X100-meter relay at the United States Track and Field Masters Outdoor Championships in Lexington, Ky., on July 31. “Not a bad handoff for a couple of non-sprinters,” Ballou joked. (COURTESY PHOTO)

CONWAY — Terry (Livingston) Ballou turned in four top four performances at the United States Track and Field Masters Outdoor Championships in Lexington, Ky., on July 29-31.

Ballou, 54, of Center Conway opened her championships on Friday with the 400 meters. Running for the Central Park Track Club, she finished fourth in 1:09.68.

