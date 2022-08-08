Terry Ballou (center) takes that baton from here Central Park teammate and great friend Judy Stobbe of New York City during the 4X100-meter relay at the United States Track and Field Masters Outdoor Championships in Lexington, Ky., on July 31. “Not a bad handoff for a couple of non-sprinters,” Ballou joked. (COURTESY PHOTO)
CONWAY — Terry (Livingston) Ballou turned in four top four performances at the United States Track and Field Masters Outdoor Championships in Lexington, Ky., on July 29-31.
Ballou, 54, of Center Conway opened her championships on Friday with the 400 meters. Running for the Central Park Track Club, she finished fourth in 1:09.68.
Taking top honors was Johnson & Wales Charlotte cross-country and track associate head coach Toccata Murphy of the Charlotte Track Club, who won the 400 in an American-record setting time of 59.59. Murphy, 51, broke her previous record of 59.64, set in 2021.
She was followed by Dianne DeOliveira (Bella N Motion Club out of New Jersey), second, 1:04.71; and Sonder Hawkins, third, 1:09.11.
Ballou returned to the University of Kentucky oval on Saturday and finished second in the 800 meters, running 2:41.92. DeOliveria, 52, won the race in 2:32.23.
On Sunday, in the 4X100-meter relay, Ballou ran the second leg to help the Central Park Track Club to a second-place finish in 1:07.48. Her teammates were Judy Stobbe, 57; Sherrel Harmon, 72; and Tomomi Seki, 65.
Later that day, in the 4X400 relay, Ballou teamed with Veronica LeShore, 56; Stobbe, 57; Santa Medina, 43; and Seki to win the gold medal in 4:36.53.
“Times were slow but it was a great experience seeing all my track friends and just competing again with Central Park Track Club,” Ballou said.
Ballou, a 1986 Kennett High graduate, still holds the school records in the 400 meters (59.3 seconds), and the 800 meters (2:19.5). She was also the two-time state champion in the 1,500 meters.
She earned 13 varsity letters as an Eagle, including three as an eighth-grader and was captain of the cross-country running, cross-country skiing and outdoor track teams her senior year.
Ballou went on to have a standout track career at Holy Cross.
