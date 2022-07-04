FRYEBURG — Kelley Hodgman-Burns along with her youngest daughter Lucy and dear family friend Mazy Karuzis will compete in the 15th annual Tri for a Cure on the South Mountain Community College campus in South Portland, Maine this Sunday, July 10. They will join more than 700 women — many of whom are breast cancer survivors — for the event.
Founded in 2008 by Julie Marchese and Abby Bliss, according to the Maine Cancer Foundation’s website, “the Tri for a Cure has become the largest triathlon in the state of Maine, providing a gorgeous race course along the shores of Cape Elizabeth and South Portland. This event consists of a USAT-sanctioned 1/3-mile swim, a 15-mile bike ride and a 3-mile run.
Hodgman-Burns, director of school counseling at Fryeburg Academy, said “on a lark and with some strong-arming from her fitness coach,” put her name in for the 2017 Tri for a Cure lottery back in September 2016.
“At the time I was hoping to divert the questions about my fitness goals and secretly hoping my name wouldn't be drawn. But it was,” she said. “The energy around the all-woman event is amazing and truly empowering. I lost a dear friend and colleague, Jackie Smith, to cancer in 2011 and I thought about her with every stroke, crank and footfall. As long as my body moves I can do this for her.”
She added: “Mazy and my daughter Lucy were both in middle school and came to cheer me on that first year and the years that followed. Mazy (a 2022 graduate of Fryeburg Academy and newly minted freshman and swimmer at Stonehill College) was my swim coach. She was incredibly patient and would sit in a kayak on Moose Pond to instruct. Lucy (a 2021 graduate of Fryeburg Academy and sophomore at UMaine) was by our side too. She would run to stay in shape for soccer while I trained.”
Karuzis, who will swim for Stonehill this fall, will do the swim portion on Sunday, followed by Kelley Hodgman-Burns on the bike; and Lucy Hodgman-Burns will lace up her running shoes for the stretch run.
The team is called the "Badasses from the ‘Burg.”
“The team name comes from my mantra to Lucy, ‘you are a badass’ for the times she felt low,” Hodgman-Burns said with a smile.” It became our battle cry! Badasses from the 'Burg just fit.”
Hodgman-Burns is thrilled to have two teammates for this journey.
“We decided that when they were both old enough (16) we would create a team and we were slated to participate in the summer of 2020 — the pandemic put that plan on hold,” she said.
This winter the trio put their names in again and as luck or fate would have the team was drawn.
During the school year, Karuzis and Hodgman-Burns spoke at Fryeburg Academy's All School Meeting and Karuzis designed team T-shirts that she was able to print and sell at school and to her swim teammates in Southern, Maine.
"We gave people the option to give us names of loved ones who battled breast cancer,” said Hodgman-Burns “We will write their names on our shirts and carry them with us on the day of the Tri."
She added: “I’m thrilled to be doing this with two young women I love very much. Cancer tries but we TRI harder!”
The Badasses from the ‘Burg have set a goal of raising $1,500 for the Tri for a Cure Maine Cancer Foundation. As of Friday, they have raised $1,255.
If you would like to donate, go to tinyurl.com/mry872bm.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.