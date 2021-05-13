CONWAY — Kennett High will again join with other schools around the Granite State to participate in Operation Hat Trick New Hampshire Initiative Awareness Week (May 17-21), and the Eagles have a host of activities planned, with the first kicking off Monday afternoon.
“I'm excited to say that we are once again partnering with Operation Hat Trick, a non-profit organization founded in New Hampshire that generates awareness, support and funding for our nation's wounded warriors,” said Neal Weaver, KHS athletic directo.
He added: “Spring sports teams that wear hats while they play (baseball, softball, tennis) will be wearing hats to recognize and honor our veterans, as well as those currently serving in our country's military. All coaches will also be wearing hats as well.”
Pregame ceremonies will take place at varsity softball/JV baseball games (Monday against Laconia); varsity baseball game (Wednesday against Laconia); and boys tennis match (Thursday against White Mountains Regional). Any remaining hats may be purchased at that time at the game/match.
Local veteran and Kennett High alumni Ricky Gaudreau, a retired U.S. Marine corporal and now a patrolman for the Conway Police Department, along with Peter Ames, the winningest coach in Kennett sports history, have been asked to throw out the ceremonial first pitches on ceremonies planned for Monday and Wednesday. There will also be a presentation of colors and the national anthem played.
On Monday at 3:45 p.m., on the softball diamond, Ames, a 1972 KHS alumni takes to the mound for the first pitch.
Ames has a resume like no other coach at Kennett High. He coached varsity softball for 33 years, compiling a record of 456-222, while winning four state championships. He coached boy’s varsity basketball from 1980-93, leading the Eagles to the state finals in 1990 and winning 141 games.
Ames also coached varsity girl’s basketball from 1996-2011, winning the state championship in 2010 and winning 175 games in 15 seasons. He was the assistant cross-country ski coach in 1994 and ’95, winning two state championships; and coached JV baseball at KHS from 1980-86, going 114-22. The school's gymnasium is named after him.
On Wednesday, Gaudreau will throw the first pitch at the baseball game, which is slated to take place on Robert Burns Sr. Baseball Field at 3:45 p.m. Gaudreau, who also coaches the Kennett mountain bike team, also had this honor in 2015.
The Life of an Athlete student leadership team at Kennett is helping organize the event. Members of this year’s Life of an Athlete team are Camden Bailey, Katie Brooks, Amy Burton, Parker Coleman, Amirah Daugherty, Taylor Garland, Sam Habert-Jaques, Kyle Stearns, Carli Krebs, Sam Seavey and Remi Snowden.
The initiative, which started in 2008 has reportedly raised more than $600,000 for organizations that support its mission. The 2019 event raised close to $180,000, for Operation Hat Trick to help support veterans programs in the state. The donation from N.H. high schools is reportedly the largest donation received by OHT to date.
"I am extremely proud of New Hampshire high schools," said Dot Sheehan, founder of OHT. "This is an extremely important initiative as there is a great need among recovering veterans in New Hampshire. I want to thank all of the athletic directors for their leadership, passion and energy in getting this done. The monies raised will help so many veterans, and it is very much appreciated."
