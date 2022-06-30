Pastor Dave Albert of Fryeburg, Maine opens last year's Bridgton 4 on the Fourth by singing the national anthem. He'll do it again on Monday and then with join 2,099 others and run the road race on July 4. (WAYNE RIVET/BRIDGTON NEWS PHOTO)
Pastor Dave Albert of Fryeburg, Maine will once again open the annual Bridgton 4 on the Fourth by singing the national anthem and then with join 2,099 others and run the road race on July 4. (COURTESY PHOTO)
Pastor Dave Albert of Fryeburg, Maine opens last year's Bridgton 4 on the Fourth by singing the national anthem. He'll do it again on Monday and then with join 2,099 others and run the road race on July 4. (WAYNE RIVET/BRIDGTON NEWS PHOTO)
Pastor Dave Albert of Fryeburg, Maine will once again open the annual Bridgton 4 on the Fourth by singing the national anthem and then with join 2,099 others and run the road race on July 4. (COURTESY PHOTO)
BRIDGTON, Maine — If you were at last year’s start line for the 45th annual Bridgton 4 on the Fourth Road Race, you heard this runner’s voice as he magnificently sang our National Anthem and then, stepped down and entered the race. The good news, Dave will be back this year.
Dave Albert, or we should say, Pastor Dave Albert is a full-time worship/youth pastor at the Fryeburg Assembly of God Church. He shares that role with his wife, Pastor Ashley. They have three amazing children; Isaiah, Arabella and Owen. Pastor Albert has several passions. His main focus being the teens in the community of Fryeburg. They have benefited from his leadership for the past 13 years.
Another passion is his singing. He was raised in Buena, New Jersey (we won’t hold that against him), and began singing in the church where his brother is pastor. He has never had any formal voice training, but there were people in that church who took the time to work with him. They helped him fall in love with music.
He came in third at the “American Idol Show” at Disney, and had an amazing experience when he tried out for “The Voice” in Philadelphia. As a kid, one of his dreams was to sing the National Anthem at a sporting event. He has sung multiple times for the Portland Sea Dogs and of course last year’s 4 on the Fourth. He has hopes to sing for the Boston Red Sox one day.
Pastor Dave developed a love of running after being encouraged by Pastor Mike Mendonca. His first race was the 4 on the Fourth in 2014, posting a time of 34:16.
Since then he has run the Peaks Island Five Mile, four Spartan Races (half marathons), along with numerous 10 and 5K races. He thanks his Cross Fit coaches, Paul and Amee, for the training.
Pastor Dave says the favorite part about running is the community of people as well as being able to compete against others and myself.
Be there at the race start line, hear a wonderful rendition of our National Anthem, and then get out of the way, Pastor Dave is on the race course.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.