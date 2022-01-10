“They did a bad bad thing!”
Chris Isaak nailed this lyric in a song, but he might as well have been singing about the Division II basketball schedule that principals and athletic directors put into place for this winter. In a word, it’s awful.
Well, Coach Jack Loynd sums it up best, calling it a “travesty,” for student-athletes, especially those from our neck of the woods. Kennett is the most northern school in Division II and thus has the longest travel schedule of the 20 boy’s teams and 21 girl’s teams.
“My heart goes out to the kids who have been playing since fifth- and sixth-grade, who are now seniors and their season is really just six or seven weeks long,” Loynd said.
The principals and athletic directors voted last summer to change the basketball season, shortening it by a month yet still maintaining 18-game schedules for most schools. The move was made to avoid student-athletes giving up their Thanksgiving, Christmas and February vacations and because several southern schools contended the scheduling demand resulted in fewer student-athletes coming out for the sport.
I first learned about the new schedule while at a Kennett soccer match the first week of school when Larry Meader, head coach of the Kennett High girls’ basketball team, filled me in. Initial reaction, I hated it then and probably dislike it even more now that we’re in the worst stretch of COVID-19 since the pandemic started.
“In a nutshell, what happened is there were a number of options that principals and ADs voted for,” Kennett AD Neal Weaver shared on Dec. 22 at Kennett girls game. “And the one that was voted for was the most restrictive, or the one that shortened it the most. The one that we voted for, I believe, was the one where the regular season would end right before the February break. But this one ends at the end of January, so I think this one was a four-week shortened season option.”
He added: “The one we (he and KHS Principal Kevin Carpenter) voted for, I believe, was a two-week shorter season. And so we looked at the schedule to see, one of the things we looked at was, how many games — how many weeks would have three-game weeks. And we looked at this four-week condensed schedule, and we're like the whole season is three games in a week. And so we didn't like that.”
The schedule has Kennett’s hoop teams playing every Monday, Wednesday and Friday with the season wrapping up the final week of January. On Jan. 28, Kennett is slated to play its final regular-season game.
The KHS girls opened the season with a trip to Milford on a Monday, got back to school just before 11 p.m. and they were back on the road at Laconia on Wednesday and then hosted Lebanon that Friday.
There’s no time for teams to practice or to prepare for the next opponents. Coach Loynd and Coach Meader are frustrated with the new schedule and so are parents along with the student-athletes.
“I still think it’s awful,” Meader said on Monday. “There’s no time to practice, and it’s taking its toll on the girls. They’re out one or two nights a week and we don’t get back until 11 p.m. some night and they have to be in school the next day by 8 a.m. I think it’s way too much to ask of any student-athlete in high school.”
Loynd agreed. “I’m a teacher, what I do is either teacher math or basketball. When you cut out 20 practices, you destroy the whole rhythm. I’m an experienced coach, but I’m not an experienced coach coaching like this. I feel for our kids.”
Some schools are facing schedule nightmares due to COVID and cancellations. Many will face four games in five days in the weeks to come. Is that in the best interests of our student-athletes?
The switch had nothing to do with COVID.
“A lot of people think that this was just driven by COVID, but this has been something that was in the works for like four or five years that people had been discussing,” Weaver explained. “Some ADs thought that the season was too long, so they wanted to shorten it because they thought it was affecting participation numbers.
“I told them from my perspective, our participation numbers at Kennett, for boys and girls basketball, are pretty strong, so I didn’t see a decrease based on the length of the season anyway. Yeah, we can shorten it a little bit. There's no reason why we need to be playing into the last week of February when we're starting practices the last week of November.”
Weaver said according to principals and athletic directors in the southern part of the state, “the results, the numbers, show there's overwhelmingly large support for this current schedule. And when it with.’ I thought it was going to be the two or three weeks restricted schedule, not the four.”
Weaver said this schedule would have started last year but with the COVID-19 pandemic, the state, through the New Hampshire Interscholastic Athletic Association, went with a regional schedule where all schools made the playoffs.
“The plan was to do it for a two-year cycle and then revisit it,” he explained. “But since we’ve only had one year of it, I don't know what people are going to do.”
Division I voted to follow this schedule, while Division III and IV, voted to leave the schedule as it was and has been since the days when I was in high school.
“It's gonna put some strain on the program just because we do have so many long travel distance away games,” Weaver said.
Given COVID protocols, which were that an athlete who tests positive needed to quarantine for 10 days and then got through return-to-play protocols for seven days, it’s possible an athlete could miss three weeks of games or nine games — half a season. When an athlete suffers a twisted ankle, that could mean at least a quarter of the season is lost.
Weaver is familiar with a three-game per week basketball schedule. It’s something he saw in Ohio when he coached there. “We would play Tuesday, Friday and Saturday — it was great,” he said, but added his long trips were 45 minutes in length.”
Last year, due to COVID, officials along with the NHIAA adopted a regional schedule and open tournament guidelines. That should have been repeated this year.
“We can't just throw away what we learned last year from COVID that worked — a regional schedule, an open tournament,” Weaver said. “It wasn’t perfect. We had teams that benefited from it. We had teams that had to fight a little bit harder but everybody got in. We didn't have to travel as much, and that's what I still think that we shouldn’t just throw that away.”
I agree 100 percent with our AD. I would urge all Division I and II athletic directors and principals to scrap this schedule. It wasn’t broken before, so please don’t try to fix it. Do what’s best for all student-athletes.
