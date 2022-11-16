REMAX donates to Special Olympics

From left: RE/MAX Northern Edge Realty team member Jennifer Stewart, Kelly Croteau of Special Olymics, RE/MAX Northern Edge Realty team members Matt Martel, Mark Danoski, Lucie Remillard, Steve Grone, Cassie Lambertson, Chris Lunn and Carl Mercier are seen with the check for $250 the RE/MAX team donated to Special Olympics. The team at RE/MAX also includes Debi Davis and Erin Poirier. (COURTESY PHOTO)

The team of Realtors at RE/MAX Northern Edge Realty made a donation to the Special Olympics. For more information contact RE/MAX at (603) 752-0003. (COURTESY PHOTO

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.