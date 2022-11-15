recount

Recounts got underway Monday at the state archives in Concord. (PAULA TRACY PHOTO)

CONCORD — Recounts began for an almost equally divided Legislature in New Hampshire on Monday, and in one case, an election flipped from a Republican to a Democrat in Manchester’s Ward 6 based on a single vote.

That takes the New Hampshire House divided at 202-198 in favor of the Republicans, with Democrats gaining 11 seats from the past two years. But that count can change with these recounts this week.

