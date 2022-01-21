By Debbie Anderson
In December, you were likely dreaming of a white Christmas. Now, at the beginning of 2022, New Year’s resolutions may be foremost in your mind.
If you’re thinking of putting your house on the market this spring, now is the ideal time to resolve to put your house in order to get your home ready to sell as soon as the trees leaf out and the daffodils in your garden add glorious pops of yellow to the landscape.
The key is to come up with a plan, attack the project in increments and begin as soon as possible to tackle all of the tasks that will make your home shine.
One of the best pieces of advice I received when I was getting ready to sell my home was “to touch things just once.” Decide which items are going to move with you to your new home and purge the rest. You can donate unwanted items, set them aside for a spring yard sale or relegate them to the trash.
As you pack up the things you are going to take with you — photos, knickknacks, clothing, dishes, sports equipment and the like — label the boxes with the contents and the room they will go into in your new home.
Then place the boxes in your designated storage area, like the guest bedroom, basement or garage, ready for the movers. You want to pack and unpack just once, so following this piece of advice will help the moving process go smoothly and efficiently. And, best of all, if you begin now, you won’t feel rushed.
The winter months are a good time to take inventory of areas in your home that need to be repaired or enhanced in some way. Interior projects, like fixing the leaky bathroom faucet or the sticky kitchen drawer or replacing a temperamental light fixture, can be tackled right away. If you have a room painted a funky color, it’s worthwhile painting it in a neutral tone.
“Buyers want to envision themselves in your space, so anything you can do to make that possible is worth a few cans of paint and a couple of hours of your time,” Badger Realty agent and staging expert Tara Peirce said.
Wait for a warm day to wash your windows. You want as much light to filter into your home when buyers arrive. Floors should be cleaned and polished and rugs vacuumed.
Pay particular attention to rugs and upholstered furniture if you have pets. Pet owners become accustomed to the odors left by their pets, but for potential buyer’s, odors — and cat and dog hair — are a big turn off. Plan to have a professional do a deep clean if that is a problem area for you.
First impressions count when potential buyers arrive, so you’ll want their first glimpses of your home — the front yard and front door — to look their absolute best. Have ready a list of things you need to tackle outdoors once the weather warms up.
The most obvious place to start is at the front door. Touch up or repaint the front door and polish the door handle. Even though it doesn’t seem possible that flies and other flying critters can find their way inside the porch lights, we all know that happens.
Empty the fixtures and polish them until they gleam and sparkle. A new doormat will add a fresh touch. The idea is to provide an inviting, welcoming space as buyers arrive to look at your home.
Other items on your outdoor to-do list include trimming back shrubbery that impedes walkways or obscures windows, picking up twigs and branches that fell during the winter months, keeping the driveway and the walkway to the front door swept, and freshening up the trim on windows and doors.
The winter months are a good time to tackle organizing the garage. Pack up the items you are going to take with you, and keep the winter sports equipment you are currently using stored on shelves and hooks. Shovels, snow blowers, ice scrapers, sand and ice melting pellets can be grouped in a corner of the garage to keep them neat and tidy.
Once warmer weather arrives, pack up all the winter equipment and sweep out all the sand and debris that has accumulated over the winter. If you plan to stage your home with porch and patio furniture, be sure it’s clean and ready to be put outdoors once the spring temps climb.
Organizing and de-cluttering your home now gives you adequate time to make choices about what you want to keep and what you want to get rid of, to make necessary repairs and to neaten and refresh your home so that it looks its best.
Think of the winter months as breathing room so you don’t feel rushed and overwhelmed. Resolve to do a little bit each day or week over the next three months, and you’ll be ready when spring arrives to put your home on the market.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.