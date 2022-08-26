If you’re a first-time home buyer or are downsizing and selling the home you’ve lived in for several decades before purchasing a smaller place, it’s a good idea to brush up on real estate terms that may not be familiar to you, but will be essential to understand as the process unfolds.
“All of our sales agents at Badger Peabody & Smith Realty are familiar with the many facets of buying and selling property, including terminology that might be unfamiliar to a first time buyer,” Badger Peabody & Smith agent Kevin Killourie said. “We want the process of buying or selling a home to be as seamless and easy as possible and are available to explain unfamiliar terms and provide other information as needed to our clients.”
A few of the terms you’ll encounter include:
• Getting pre-approved: Lenders review your financial information and determine how much money they are willing to lend. Having a pre-approval letter in hand while you house hunt helps save you time so you don’t waste precious hours looking at properties you can’t afford.
• Listing: The listing is the agreement made between the seller and the real estate agent that allows them to market and sell your home.
• Making an offer: You’ve found the house of your dreams and are ready to make an offer on what you are willing to pay. The seller has the option to accept your offer, make a counteroffer or reject your offer outright. Once an offer is agreed to, the next step is to sign a contract.
• Under contract: After the seller accepts the buyer’s offer and the terms of the sale have been agreed to in writing, the home is considered under contract.
• Appraisal: Before a bank will finance your purchase they will require a professional appraisal of the property that is an estimate of its market value. If the appraisal falls below the contract price the buyer may have to make up the difference in cash if the seller is not willing to lower the price.
• Home inspection: A home inspection is a close look at the property by a licensed home inspector. The inspector will look at the plumbing, electrical, heating and cooling systems, appliances, roof, foundation, structural stability and more to determine how well they function and note any problem areas that may need to be addressed before a sale is finalized.
• Contingencies: Contingencies are conditions that need to be met before the sale is completed, such as the septic system passing inspection, home repairs that the seller agrees to make, or the buyer’s mortgage being approved.
• Down payment: The amount of money that the buyer pays at the time of closing, which is a portion of the sales price.
• Closing costs: In addition to the down payment, there are other expenses buyers incur. These closing costs include attorney fees, title insurance, home inspections, the real estate agent’s fee, and taxes, among others. Closing costs can be negotiated; sometimes the seller will pickup some of the costs to speed the sale of the property.
• Title insurance: Title insurance protects the buyer from any claims on the property prior to their purchasing the home.
There are many moving parts to buying a home, but having a trusted real estate agent on your team to guide you through it step-by-step helps the process go smoothly.
Eileen Alexander is a New Hampshire native, who made a short detour through North Carolina before returning to the Granite State. She has a yen for old homes with character, colorful flower gardens and expansive mountain views.
