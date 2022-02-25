By Eileen Alexander
I don’t know about you, but seed and flower catalogs have been arriving in my mailbox these past few weeks on an almost daily basis. It’s great fun to sit down over a cup of tea and peruse what’s on offer — from old favorites to new varieties of both vegetables and flowers.
My list is always longer than what I can possibly plant, but dreaming about a particularly frilly peony that has just been introduced or how a colorful variety of Swiss chard will brighten up the vegetable garden makes snowy winter days pass more quickly.
One of my favorite pastimes during the warm weather months is to walk through different neighborhoods and notice what people are planting in their front yards. Sometimes I’m lucky enough during my walks to encounter a homeowner working in their garden and I can ask questions about a tree, shrub or plant that has caught my interest. Gardeners are usually more than happy to share information and this is a great way to pick up some tips and increase your gardening knowledge.
During recent travels, I’ve noticed more and more homes featuring ornamental grasses. The plants are appealing because they add height and movement in the garden along with multi-season interest.
Grasses are available in different heights and widths and span the color spectrum from pale wheat and gold hues to blues, reds and pinks. I’m especially intrigued by pink muhly grass, a low-growing grass with vivid pink plumes.
The property around your house integrates your home’s structure with its natural surroundings. The winter months are an opportunity to review your landscape and develop a plan to add to, modify or tidy up your garden scheme, especially if you are planning to put your home on the market this year.
A neatly mowed and healthy lawn, clipped shrubs, stately or ornamental trees and other plantings deliver instant curb appeal and can add value to your home’s selling price — anywhere from 5 to 12 percent depending on your location, say industry experts.
“First impressions are important and you want your yard to reflect that,” Badger Peabody & Smith Realty agent Kathleen Sullivan Head said. “What your yard looks like sets the tone as the buyer gets ready to view your home.”
Several simple and inexpensive steps can get you on your way.
• Lawn Etiquette: A green and tidy lawn is a must. Keep the grass mowed on a regular basis. If you notice bare spots this spring after the snow is gone take steps to fill those in. Trimming the lawn edges gives a crisp, clean look.
• Weed It: Spend a couple of hours pulling weeds and spent flowers in beds and plantings along the walkway leading to the front door.
• Mulch Away: Adding a layer of mulch around plantings immediately freshens garden beds and the area around your shrubs.
• Add Some Color: Add a few pots of colorful flowers along the walkway leading to the front door or on the porch steps. Color is an effective way to lead the eye to the front door.
You can, of course, add more pizazz to your property if you have the time and money to invest in short- and long-term planting goals. Simple planting schemes are available on line and many garden centers offer planning advice. You can also hire a landscape company or a garden designer to guide your choices. There are lots of options, but neat, clean, tidy and colorful is a good option if you want to get your home on the market this spring or summer.
Eileen Alexander is a New Hampshire native who made a short detour through North Carolina before returning to the Granite State. She has a yen for old homes with character, colorful flower gardens and expansive mountain views.
