This beautifully cared for three-bedroom/three-baths log home at 491 Center Conway Road in Brownfield, Maine, is located on approximately 94 acres.
Perfectly set back off the road with seasonal mountain views and a large open landscaped yard to enjoy, this would be perfect for horses, farm animals, gardens, pets and enough room to roam.
The property is right over the New Hampshire/Maine border with great proximity and easy access to North Conway for groceries, shopping, outlets, eateries and Cranmore Mountain Ski Resort. Portland, Maine, is about 50 miles away.
The outside boasts a detached oversized two-car garage with a paved driveway. The front of the house has a beautiful covered farmer's porch with a porch swing to take in the flowering fruit trees and all nature has to offer.
Venture out and explore the property to find trails and wildlife — perfect for hunting with an off-the-grid cabin tucked away on the 94 acres. This is a pretty special home setting and a rare find with the acreage.
The inside has the warm pine throughout and exposed log beams- the main floor consists of two bedrooms and a full bath to one side of the home.
An open floor-to-ceiling living room and dining area with a wood log bridge above connecting the upstairs main L-shaped bedroom and full bath on one side to an office/sitting area loft on the other with vaulted ceilings and plenty of closets/storage space.
Off the living room is a den/reading room next to the fully applianced kitchen with beautiful wood cabinets. A guest bath and laundry by the backdoor entrance- perfect for working out in the yard/garage.
Rounding out this home is a full unfinished basement for additional living space/workshop and or storage and a new 2022 boiler. There's 77 acres in Maine tree growth.
Shown by appointment with notice.
The MLS numbers are 1529505 and 4911643.
The list price is $680,000.
Listed by New Hampshire/Maine broker Janet McMahon of 603 Redstone Realty.
