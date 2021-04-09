This spacious colonial home located at 16 Longview Terrace on a nicely landscaped corner lot in the Intervale section of North Conway is impeccable condition.
The property has a heated two-car garage attached as well as a detached heated two-car garage.
The house has everything you need to settle into this established neighborhood. Some of its many features include a hot tub, gazebo, generator, hardwood and bamboo floors, formal dining room, eat-in kitchen, family room/den, mini-splits, 2½ baths and three bedrooms.
Basement access is either from inside or garage for easy storage.
The MLS number is 4854131. The list price is $585,900.
The listing agent is Linda Walker of Badger Realty.
Walker can be contacted on her cell at (603) 387-3749, at the office at (603) 356-5757, Ext. 319 or email linda@badgerrealty.com.
