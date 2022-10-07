Located at 205 Linderhof Strasse in Bartlett, this property is set on a private wooded, tree-lined 0.83-acre lot with a year-round view of Mount Washington.
This chalet was built in 1978 and purchased in 1993 by the current sellers. The home was completely renovated and upgraded from 2010 to 2020 with a new addition by C.C. Russo and quality appointments inside and out.
The upper level of this home features a living room with a gorgeous fieldstone wall fireplace, a newer kitchen with center island and tile floor.
The primary bedroom features a full bath, vaulted pine ceiling and French doors that open to your private deck and view.
The lower level features two bedrooms, a bath with walk-in shower and a family room. There is also a closet with laundry hook ups.
Outside you will find two patio areas and a 12-foot-by-8-foot storage shed. Home has never been rented out in the past and is being sold mostly furnished.
This truly is a turn key home — everything has been done for you. Just arrive, enjoy your day, enjoy your stay and make special memories.
The list price is $650,000. The MLS number is 4932406.
The listing agent is Realtor Pete Pietz of Badger Peabody & Smith Realty. Pietz can be contacted at the office at (603) 356-5757, cell at (603) 986-5304 or email petep@badgerpeabodysmith.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.