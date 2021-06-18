This week's property is a new three-bedroom, two-bath, two-story cape being built in highly sought after Burbank Estates of Fryeburg, Maine.
Located at Lot 1 Christopher St. in Fryeburg, the house will also include a one-car garage, open-concept kitchen dining room, living room, a bedroom downstairs, full bath downstairs, laundry, two bedroom and a second bath upstairs, deck in the rear, farmers porch in the front and town water.
Conveniently located to all four-season outdoor activities, including dining, businesses, shopping, schools, Fryeburg Academy, Eastern Slope Regional Airport, Mountain Division Rail Trail, Saco River and minutes to North Conway.
Approximate completion is October 2021.
The MLS number is 1478969.
The list price is $350,000.
Carol Chaffee of the Bean Group is the listing agent.
Chaffee can be contacted on her cell at (207) 240-1641, the office at (207) 774-4224 or via email at carolcmaine@gmail.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.