This week's property is located at Severance Lodge in Lovell, Maine, on Kezar Lake, one of New England's most beautiful lakes.
Enjoy a private 50 acre lakeside resort-style community nestled in the foothills of the White Mountains. Rejuvenate with panoramic lake and mountain views. All that separates you from water's edge is a mulch path and a manicured lawn. You can't build any closer to the lake than this.
Delegate your home maintenance to full-time, year-round management and staff, including hassle-free, headache-free snow removal, road and grounds care, trash pickup, mail and package delivery. Embrace the lifestyle, privacy and serenity of Kezar Lake while staying internet connected.
This new architecturally designed contemporary craftsman-style home has a unique third-story open loft area large enough for four twin beds and two private queen-sized lakefront bedrooms. Two bedrooms, including the master suite and a connected multi-purpose room, are on the second floor. There are 3½ bathrooms.
This home is cottage elegance: Carlisle wide plank wood floors, hand-crafted custom wood walls, granite counter tops and Woodmode cherry cabinets in kitchen, in outsized kitchen island and in all baths topped out with premium lighting and Kohler plumbing fixtures.
Timber beamed ceilings and a fieldstone fireplace add to the charm. Radiant heat in floor and double insulated low E windows create a four season retreat for a vacation or primary residence.
Escape the chaos of city life and swim at two sandy beaches; launch your boat and kayak from the docks; play basketball and tennis. Store your beach toys, bicycles and skis in the Carriage House private storage area. Park your vehicle inside or out.
Relax in your lakeside Adirondack chairs and marvel at mountain sunsets and resident loons. Dine at the gourmet Lodge restaurant. Live and love the luxury lifestyle at Severance Lodge.
The property is located at 77 Sunset Ridge Road, Unit No. 26 in Lovell. The list price is $899,900. The MLS number is 1495178. The listing agent is Carol Chaffee of the Bean Group.
Chaffee can be contacted on her cell at (207) 240-1641, the office at (207) 774-4224 or via email at carolcmaine@gmail.com.
