Welcome to the all new, Alpine Place Luxury Apartments. Both one- and two-bedroom annual apartments are available for rent.
Located in the heart of North Conway in the Mount Washington Valley, this downtown location is convenient and walking distance to many shops and restaurants and an easy drive to all amenities the area has to offer and also has views that can’t be beat.
Alpine Place has added a new dimension and muchneeded option to apartment living here in the valley.
Each of the two buildings have 12 apartments. Thus there are a total of 12 one bedrooms are located on the first floor with easy access and covered walk way.
There are two ADA-approved one bedrooms in this mix of 12, which provide some additional amenities for those who may want bathroom grab bars, easier access with wider spaces and a kitchen with an optional wheelchair design.
The 12 two-bedroom apartments occupy both the second and third floors in a very spacious townhouse design.
All apartments have large kitchens with stainless appliances, black cabinets, gorgeous gray granite counters and luxury vinyl plank flooring. Their well-thought-out design provides for open living space with private bedrooms and baths.
Each apartment is equipped with central air conditioning and high efficiency forced hot air heating along with LED lights and high ceilings for an added sense of brightness and space.
French door (or) slider in living room give each apartment access to their own private balcony overlooking southwest and western views extending from Chocorua, the Moat Mountain Range and up towards the Ledges and including the scenic railway which adds another element of uniqueness. The sunsets will be glorious and the fields beyond these apartments are an extra source of preservation and fun with some recent animal sightings walking up the local tracks.
This is a one-of-a-kind luxury apartment complex giving our area a much-needed boost and an exciting alternative to home ownership. Each building has dedicated locking storage cages for each apartment in their large basements and an opportunity for additional overflow storage as well.
The paved parking lot is striped for up to two spaces per apartment, is lighted along with the common covered entrance ways and stairwells for each building. In the spring there will be plenty of green space surrounding the buildings which will add to the sense of community these 24 apartments share.
Tenants pay for their own utilities, including heat/AC, electricity, cable/WiFi, septic/water and management pays for plowing and dumpster use and maintenance.
These apartments have a no-pet and no-smoking policy and additional policy information is available upon request.
Please note: All tenant applications include a tenant background, credit report and subject to employment and personal reference approvals as determined by owner/developers Whitesides Realty, Inc.
Contact listing agent Bernadette (Bernie) Donohue for more information and a tenant application at bernie@badgerrealty.com or call (207) 542-9967.
Don’t miss the one-day open house at Saturday, Dec. 11, from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. to view the few remaining one and two bedroom apartments. This may be your last opportunity to see the interior and views from these wonderful apartments at Alpine Place. (otherwise, private showings reserved for approved tenant prospects only).
Listing information, including floorplans and photos can be found on MLS or on Badger Realty’s website under Rent (badgerrealty.com/p/30-Alpine-Place-Drive-Conway-NH-03860).
