12-17-2022 Property of the Week

This week’s property is located at 337 Horseshoe Pond Road in Stoneham, Maine. The list price is $2,215,000. (COURTESY PHOTO)

This 4,600-foot Adirondack lodge located at 337 Horseshoe Pond Road in Stoneham, Maine, is nestled among 3.47 acres of wooded grounds, mature Rhododendrons, gravel pathways, stone walls, herb and perennial gardens.

The home, built in 1990, is situated along more than 400 feet of beautiful Horseshoe Pond shoreline, where national forest and conservation land ensure the preservation of its natural setting.

