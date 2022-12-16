This 4,600-foot Adirondack lodge located at 337 Horseshoe Pond Road in Stoneham, Maine, is nestled among 3.47 acres of wooded grounds, mature Rhododendrons, gravel pathways, stone walls, herb and perennial gardens.
The home, built in 1990, is situated along more than 400 feet of beautiful Horseshoe Pond shoreline, where national forest and conservation land ensure the preservation of its natural setting.
There are eight rooms, built-in shelves, charming window seats, and unique windows providing light and views throughout the home.
The stunning focal point is the great room with a massive stone fireplace, French doors to the outside deck, soaring vaulted ceiling. Amazing wide pumpkin pine floors are throughout the entire home.
The kitchen boasts a Viking six-burner gas range, two sinks, pine cabinets, stone counters, dishwasher, under- counter drawer refrigerator and freezer.
A special feature this Realtor loves are retractable screens located in the master bedroom, kitchen and living room.
The logs were cut and peeled from and on the land. Granite throughout the property was locally sourced.
The full basement has a walk-in cedar closet, firewood elevator to the living room and two double walk-out doors to the covered storage areas.
There is a log screen house complete with ping-pong table, log-and-lattice gazebo and equipment shed.
Finally, there is a three-bay garage with utility room and an upstairs with its own separate entrance, private deck, and in-law apartment, with one bedroom, full bath, living room and kitchen.
Located on the widest and deepest part of Horseshoe Pond.
Jennifer Regan of Coldwell Banker Lifestyles in Conway is the listing agent for this Global Luxury home, which is priced at $2,215,000.
The MLS number is 4936627.
Regan can be reached at on her cell at (207) 838-1581, at the office at (603) 447-2117 or at jen@thecblife.com.
