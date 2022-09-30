Relax and exhale as you enjoy one-of-a-kind privacy from your Eagle’s Nest Road perch, hidden from the crowds and surrounded by nature on a 5-acre oasis.
Delightful garden paths welcome you home to the 2004 complete remodeled home which provides an upscale primary or vacation lifestyle in a convenient Bartlett location.
The home is two stories with a single-level living option and a large walkout lower level, all with stunning views from every window up and down.
Host extravagant gatherings or enjoy the serene setting in this open designer style home. The expansive deck with it’s hot tub friendly gazebo, sunshades and propane grill hook-ups add to this home’s outdoor entertaining features.
Stunning granite and chef’s choice stainless kitchen appliances include wine fridge, pot filler, six-burner propane, Monogram professional range and a Viking professional refrigerator. A beautiful stone facade fireplace accents the kitchen, living/dining and sunroom’s panoramic views and warms up the comfortable interior.
Two primary bedrooms, both with views and bathrooms, one with walk in closet. Ground floor den, pantry/laundry and utility rooms add functionality and compliment the floorplan.
A three-car detached, heated garage with large attic storage, paved driveway with plenty of overflow space for cars and belongings. Expertly landscaped front and back includes rock gardens, fruit trees and perineal flowers to add yet another colorful layer of excitement to this picture-perfect property.
White Mountain enthusiasts of all kinds will enjoy its easy access to National Forests and local amenities alike, including Attitash/Bear Peak Ski Resort, Mount Washington Hotel & Resort, Bretton Woods Resort and the vacation villages of North Conway and Jackson.
Located at 26 Eagle’s Nest Road in Bartlett.
The MLS number is 4930769.
The list price is $1 million.
This property is represented by Bernadette (Bernie) Donohue, one of Badger Peabody & Smith’s most seasoned Luxury Marketing Specialists, partnering with Luxury Portfolio International through Leading Real Estate Companies of the World, a network of 550 independently owned real estate firms, with 150,000 associates in over 70 countries.
