10-1-2022 Property of the Week

This week’s property is located at 26 Eagle’s Nest Road in Bartlett. The list price is $1 million. (COURTESY PHOTO)

Relax and exhale as you enjoy one-of-a-kind privacy from your Eagle’s Nest Road perch, hidden from the crowds and surrounded by nature on a 5-acre oasis.

Delightful garden paths welcome you home to the 2004 complete remodeled home which provides an upscale primary or vacation lifestyle in a convenient Bartlett location.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.