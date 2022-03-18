Rarely is a house of this caliber offered for sale. Located at 119 Highland in Bartlett, the views are extraordinary, private and expansive looking out over the home’s 6+ acres and beyond.
Inside the three-bedroom, four-bathroom home is a welcoming layout, with an open kitchen, dining and living area that’s just the right size for entertaining or simply getting cozy with friends and family.
A multitude of windows throughout let in natural light while highlighting the spectacular mountain views.
The well-appointed kitchen has plenty of work and cabinet space, custom wine storage, plus a luxury AGA range, the envy of any chef.
Stepping into the living room, the eye is drawn to the magnificent stone fireplace and hearth, with a mantel that compliments the exposed beams throughout the house.
Sliding doors lead out to the massive deck that extends along the entire back of the home, including a covered portion with an outdoor fireplace for chilly nights and a hot tub at the far end of the deck.
Don’t forget the in-ground pool either, located at the front of the house. Upstairs is the fabulous primary suite with a separate shower and luxurious soaking tub in the bathroom, plus two more bedrooms with a shared bathroom.
The walkout lower level of the home has a custom bar built into the open living area, and two bonus rooms plus a full bathroom.
Ideally located, this home is only five minutes to Attitash Mountain, and 15 to the shops and restaurants of North Conway.
