Introducing 135 Heald Pond Road in Center Lovell, Maine.
This charming custom-built gambrel-style country home is set on a total of nearly 9½ acres with more than 650 feet of frontage on a town-maintained road.
The home features three bedrooms and two baths within 2,184 square feet of finished living area, and offers single-level living. There's a convenient propane fieldstone fireplace in the great room, plus wood stoves in both the kitchen and dining/family room.
Additional rooms for better living include a loft space, office space and three screened-in porches. A full mostly unfinished basement level includes an additional wood stove hook-up, cedar closet, workshop area and easy exterior access via bulkhead.
A detached two-car garage is connected to the home with a carport area offering access protected against the elements. The home is set back from the road with its welcoming circular driveway.
Set on two lots of record, this offering abuts the Greater Lovell Land Trust and is nearby the Heald Pond Trailhead and Heald and Bradley Ponds Reserve. Nearby 80-acre Heald Pond is accessible from the property.
The property is offered at $475,000. Showings begin with an open house on Saturday, Aug. 27, from 9 to 11 a.m.
Theresa Bernhardt with TB Realty Partners at Keller Williams Lakes & Mountains Realty is the listing agent.
