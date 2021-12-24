This three-bedroom, two-bath Colonial-style home with an office and a den is located at the end of a long driveway at 1378 Main Road in the small town of Chatham.
This is the ideal escape to nature. Beyond the 7-plus-acre pasture, there are only trees and mountains in view. Nearby you will find the Stow Corner Store, Emerald Pool, the Basin, plenty of hiking trails and Kezar Lake.
The home boasts open-concept living with a wood stove, a very large sunny deck and a screened porch. Shawnee Peak and Cranmore Ski Resorts are just a short drive along with Bridgton, Maine, Fryeburg, Maine, and North Conway Villages. Take advantage of being in the Fryeburg Academy School District from New Hampshire. Check out Starlink for high-speed Internet.
For more information, go to 1378mainroad.com.
The listing price is $595,000. The MLS number is 4878840.
To view this home, contact Shawn King at Remax Shoreline via cell at (603) 986-4462 or at the office at (603) 431-1111.
