This beautiful four-bedroom home located at 178 Eaton Road in Conway has been well cared for throughout the years along with its established landscaped 0.51-acre fenced yard with a variety of perennials and trees in bloom.
Are you looking for a home with square footage? This is the one, with 3,200 square feet of living space. There are 11 rooms.
The center of the home is a wonderful kitchen with an island and great counter and cabinet space that leads to an open dining area with a pellet stove and great natural light.
The living room has accented wood beams, a wood stove and plenty of room for everyone.
This home has wonderful options with an office and studio — both opposite the main living areas — and a family/game room that extends out to the deck area overlooking the yard.
What a treat to sit out on the front screened porch — especially this time of year — and watch the world go by.
This really is the beauty of this house, there is a room or a space for everyone’s interests, whether it’s art, music, entertaining, cooking, gardening or whatever. There’s a place for your passion.
There’s also convenient access to all the valley’s amenities. Think of the possibilities that are here. There are lots of features about this home. Best to be seen, and definitely worth the look.
There is town water/sewer.
Showings by appointment with notice. There will be an open house on Saturday, May 28, from 2 to 4 p.m.
The MLS number is 4907157. The list price is $550,000.
Listed by Janet McMahon of 603 Redstone Realty at 631 Eastman Road in Center Conway. She can be contacted at (603) 986-1077 or at the office at (603) 356-6035.
