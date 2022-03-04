Jackson Falls is the scenic back drop of this historic Jackson home located at 36 Carter Notch Road.
The sights and sounds of the Wild Cat River cascading down into Jackson Village provide the dining music on a pleasant summer day or while sitting on the large farmers porch.
Circa 1911, the home offers an unparalleled blend of classic charm and contemporary convenience. One of the featured homes in “Summer Cottages in the White Mountains,” by Bryant F. Tolles, the property is steeped in local mountain history and a Jackson village presence for over 100 years.
Approach the home from the upper driveway and walk through the wrap around porch into a gorgeous modern kitchen. Remodeled with custom cabinets, quartz counter tops and stainless-steel appliance the past is captured in modern elegance.
A cozy gas log stove warms the kitchen and dining area. The riverside dining area offers the opportunity to entertain friends and family with the peaceful sound of the brook outside.
Enter the open great room on antique hard wood floors refinished to near perfection, crown molding, decorator trim and antique hardware and lighting create an atmosphere of historic charm. A Dutch-style door opens out onto the porch at the front of the house and a gas fireplace warms the river side of this elegant room.
Beautiful banisters lead you upstairs where you will find a large master bedroom suite plus two additional bedrooms and full bath. An interior stairway leads to the enclosed attic for possible additional future rooms or great storage.
The home’s setting is equally exquisite with more than 100 feet of stonewalls, gracious gardens, and an expansive wraparound covered porch — the perfect vantage point for taking in the serene surroundings. The lower driveway offers access to the under garage which can hold two cars, is heated and has running water available.
Walk to quaint Jackson Village which features Jackson Ski Touring Foundation Nordic ski area, fine dining, boutique shopping or Wentworth Golf resort. Several world-class downhill ski mountains are minutes away.
This property is a remarkable piece of history to call home.
