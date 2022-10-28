This unique property located at 9 Paul Hill Road in Eaton was named “Peace Haven” because of its private and tranquil setting overlooking Thurston Pond and Hatch Pond brook.
The 3½-acre property has frontage on Thurston Pond with a dock you can fish or swim from, enjoying the crystal-clear water. There is also frontage on Hatch Pond, nicknamed the hidden pond by locals because you can’t see it from the road.
Hatch Pond is stocked with brown trout by the N.H. Fish and Game every year making it a great place to fish, and both ponds are a nice size for a relaxing kayak outing.
The house overlooks a small field where deer can be seen grazing in the grass. Inside the home, the most dramatic room is the vast great room with cathedral ceiling, skylights, a woodstove, ceramic tile flooring,and a huge hot tub.
The great room leads to a large deck which overlooks the field, brook and Thurston Pond. Under the great room is a large family room providing expansive space for multi-generational shenanigans.
The home also has recently refinished wood floors and custom pine woodwork in the cozy den, kitchen and dining area, which complement the two bedrooms and two baths.
The house and the oversized two-car garage both have recently new metal roofs, and the garage has a recently new auto opening door so you can pull right in from your paved driveway.
The studio apartment on the second floor of the barn is an added bonus. As in the main home, there is custom tongue and groove Pine woodwork on the walls, and there is also a balcony overlooking the field and water. The apartment has a full kitchen and laundry room with washer and dryer and a new boiler for the heating system. The barn also has another garage space and tons of space which could be used for storage or a workshop.
This property is located in the pristine town of Eaton and is only 15 minutes south of Conway Village and all of the White Mountain Valley’s amenities. The Eaton Village Store with its post office and breakfast and lunch counter, along with the town’s sandy beach on Crystal Lake, give the area a nice sense of community. King Pine Ski Area and Purity Springs Resort are just down the road, offering skiing, skating, and tubing, plus and indoor pool, spa, and tennis.
Come see for yourself how this “Peace Haven” property earned its name.
The MLS number is 4923145.
The listed price is $499,900.
The listing agent is Nubi Duncan of Badger Peabody & Smith Realty.
