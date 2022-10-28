10-29-2022 Property of the Week

This week’s property is located at 9 Paul Hill Road in Eaton. The list price is $499,900. (COURTESY PHOTO)

This unique property located at 9 Paul Hill Road in Eaton was named “Peace Haven” because of its private and tranquil setting overlooking Thurston Pond and Hatch Pond brook.

The 3½-acre property has frontage on Thurston Pond with a dock you can fish or swim from, enjoying the crystal-clear water. There is also frontage on Hatch Pond, nicknamed the hidden pond by locals because you can’t see it from the road.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.