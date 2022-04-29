The kitchen sink is the most used fixture in your kitchen. Think about how many roles your sink plays. It’s the place for dirty dishes. It’s where you wash fruits and vegetables. It’s where you fill pots and pans. The list can go on and on. And there is no shortage of options.
Kitchen sinks come in an infinite number of sizes, textures, materials and depths. Which one is right for you? That depends on several; factors and questions that homeowners need to answer to specify the perfect sink for their lifestyle and family.
It may seem like common sense, but the size of the kitchen sink should be proportional to the size of the kitchen. Homeowners with a large kitchen that can accommodate multiple countertops, have more options than homeowners with smaller sized kitchens.
A smaller footprint generally calls for a sink that will meet most kitchen requirements without compromising countertop space or storage areas. As a rule of thumb, if you place your kitchen sink in front of a window, the sink’s width should be no wider than the window.
Many homeowners who entertain and cook frequently often are attracted to the idea of making their sink a focal point in the kitchen by selecting a larger fashion-forward sink made from copper, fireclay, composite or another material.
Your kitchen sink should not only look beautiful, the sink should also meet your functional needs. Homeowners who are avid cooks often prefer double or triple bowled sinks. These sinks are generally wider than standard sizes requiring wider sink bases that are generally more appropriate for larger kitchens. Multiple bowl sinks allow more than one person to use the sink at the same time without getting in the way of one another.
Sink depth is another important consideration because it affects ease of use. If the main users of the sink are less than 5 feet, 6 inches tall, a shallower depth may be most appropriate because family members won’t have to lean into the sink to use it.
Deeper sinks typically are preferred by more avid cooks because they tend to use a lot of dishes, pots and pans when preparing meals and deeper sinks allows them to hide dirty dishes from the view of guests and others. Bakers also prefer deeper sinks because they can easily accommodate sheet pans and cutting boards.
Increasingly, homeowners are attracted to workstation sinks. A workstation sink resembles a standard sink but comes with an array of accessories and options that not only enhance its functionality, but also makes it easier to prepare meals and helps overcome potential space problems.
Most workstation sinks serve multiple functions that convert the sink into a countertop, food prep areas and drying rack. Accessories such as cutting boards, drying racks, colanders make meal preparation and clean up faster, easier and more efficient.
Another attractive feature of workstation sinks is their multifunctionality. Homeowners can simultaneously defrost food, wash fresh veggies and clean dirty dishes in their workstation sinks. It’s also a more sanitary option because it allows you to keep fresh food, dirty dishes and other items completely separate thereby avoiding the possibility of cross contamination.
What’s the perfect size, material and configuration of the sink for your dream kitchen? Let Country Cabinets, etc., help you determine what’s best for you and your family. Go to countrycabinetsetc.com, email ccetc@countrycabinetsetc.com or call (603) 356-5766.
The showroom is open by appointment only. No walk-ins please.
