A dream kitchen not only has to look fantastic; it also has to function as well as it looks. Those two goals are not mutually exclusive.

Homeowners are increasingly realizing the importance and benefit of storage and organizational solutions for their new kitchens and baths. Their preferences are mirroring a new national survey of homeowners who recently renovated their kitchens and baths, conducted by Kitchen and Bath Business magazine.

