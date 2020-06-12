This Saturday, June 13, is National Kitchen Klutzes Day. It’s a celebration dedicated to everyone who has ever been a klutz in the kitchen.
Saturday, Country Cabinets, etc. embraces home cooks who may have dropped a dish, cut a finger or burned a creation beyond recognition. June 13 is your day. It’s a day to acknowledge that you may not be the next Julia Child or Bobby Flay.
It's a day to remind you that it's okay to be clumsy in the kitchen. And don’t worry, you are not alone. 15 percent of Americans agree that they are “not very good when it comes to cooking, often messing things up or having other mishaps.”
Celebrate the day by being your klutziest in the kitchen and embrace your inner klutz. Spend some time reviewing safety techniques or curate your kitchen drawers and eliminate those items whose functional purpose you have no clue about. Visit the Burnt Food Museum to find kindred spirits.
Go to foodnetwork.com and watch an episode or two of Worst Cooks in America.
Want to know the best way to celebrate National Kitchen Klutzes Day? Order takeout.
We know that you don’t have to be a skilled cook to enjoy a beautiful kitchen. If you would like to discuss how we can create a klutz-free dream space, give Country Cabinets a call at (603-356-5766) or make a virtual or in-person appointment at 95 East Conway Road in Center Conway.
